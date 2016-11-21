Thomas, Horford propel Celtics past Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Isaiah Thomas had 29 points — including 20 in the second half — to help the Boston Celtics come from behind on the road and defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-93 on Monday night.

Al Horford had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in his second game back from a concussion for Boston (8-6), which has won three of its past four contests. Terry Rozier added 12 points off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 18 rebounds for Minnesota (4-9), which has lost three of four. Andrew Wiggins finished with 14 points in an off-shooting night where he went 5 of 18 from the field. The league’s top 3-point shooter was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Celtics are starting to find their way, and doing so right as they are getting healthier. Horford had played just four games after being the team’s top acquisition in free agency. Jae Crowder missed eight games because of an ankle sprain.

Story continues below advertisement.

Crowder had four points and five rebounds on Monday, but his defense on Wiggins was crucial. Wiggins entered the night 10th in the league in scoring at 25.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves were also the league’s leading team in 3-point accuracy, but shot just 4 of 24 on Monday.

Minnesota controlled the paint in building a 15-point lead in the third quarter. At one point, the Timberwolves were outrebounding Boston 41-24 and outscored the Celtics 50-24 in the paint.

The third quarter, which had become the weak point all year, even went Minnesota’s way. The Timberwolves, with the worst point-differential in the NBA in the third quarter, extended their halftime lead by outscoring Boston by three points. Minnesota shot 58.8 percent from the field in the quarter.

But Horford hit a jump shot with as time expired to end the third. The shot started a 19-0 Celtics’ run as they took a 4-point lead. Avery Bradley added seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Minnesota G/F Brandon Rush was available to play after missing seven games because of a sprained right big toe. Rush averaged 15.2 minutes per game and 2.8 points per game in the first five contests of the season. … F Jae Crowder is still working his way back for Boston after missing eight games with a left ankle sprain. Coach Brad Stevens said Crowder had done limited work and no 3-on-3 play before returning Saturday at Detroit. … The Timberwolves had given up 98.3 points per game in their previous four contests after giving up 114.3 points per game in their first eight games. … Celtics PG Isaiah Thomas entered the game averaging 8.6 points in the fourth quarter, second only to Russell Westbrook (9.8) in the NBA. Thomas was ninth in the NBA in scoring coming in, averaging 26.2 points per game and he had tallied 20-plus points in 12 of 13 games.