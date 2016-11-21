Sports briefs for Nov. 21, 2016

Vikings’ Peterson could return in December

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is reportedly making progress in his return from meniscus surgery and could return to the field next month, according to ESPN.com.

The Vikings increased speculation that Peterson’s return was getting closer by waiving running back Ronnie Hillman on Monday, leaving the team with just Jerick McKinnon and Matt Asiata at the position.

Minnesota owns the worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging 70 yards on the ground, but snapped a four-game slide with a 30-24 win over Arizona on Sunday and is tied for first place in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions. The Vikings visit the Lions on Thursday.

“He’s a workaholic,” cornerback Captain Munnerlyn told ESPN.com of Peterson. “I definitely wouldn’t put anything past this guy. He’s a fast healer. His makeup is definitely a fighter. We’ll see.”

Story continues below advertisement.

“That’s a tough injury to come back from. He’s got to think about his career, but he’s a guy that wants to come out there and help the team win. One thing is on his mind: He wants to win that Super Bowl. So, he feels like if he can come back and definitely contribute to us winning, he definitely will do it.”

Peterson, who reportedly began light running recently, suffered the torn lateral meniscus in his right knee in a Week 2 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Rangers claim Puempel

The New York Rangers claimed forward Matt Puempel, a former first-round draft pick, off waivers from the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Puempel, 23, played in 13 games with the Senators this season, registering 12 shots on goal and seven penalty minutes, with no points.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Puempel has skated in 52 career NHL games over parts of three seasons, all with Ottawa, totaling four goals, two assists and 24 penalty minutes.

Cardinals coach Arians hospitalized

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was taken to the hospital Sunday night with chest pains and remained hospitalized Monday.

The team announced in a statement the results conducted to investigate the cause of chest pains “have come back favorably.”

“After returning home from Minnesota, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was experiencing discomfort and not feeling well during the night,” the team’s full statement read. “His wife took him to a local hospital to be evaluated. All tests conducted so far have come back favorably. He remains in the hospital for continued evaluation. Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

The Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday to drop their record to 4-5-1.

The 64-year-old Arians was hospitalized in August before a Cardinals preseason game against the Chargers in San Diego — dealing with symptoms associated with diverticulitis, a condition which affects the digestive tract.

Cutler could be out for season

Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler could miss the rest of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury during Sunday’s 22-16 loss at the New York Giants, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Bears are “working to learn more about (Cutler’s) injury,” according to the Tribune.

Cutler was sacked four times in the loss and was spotted with the team’s training staff after the Bears’ first possession of the game. He completed the game, but threw an interception on his final passing attempt.

Luck’s status cloudy

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s status for Thursday’s game is in question after he entered the league’s concussion protocol.

Luck suffered a concussion during Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans but finished the game and went 15 of 28 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Luck was absent during Monday’s practice.

Safety Clayton Geathers is also reportedly in the concussion protocol.

The Colts re-signed offensive guard Adam Redmond to the team’s practice squad.

Carolina sends two to AHL

The Carolina Hurricanes assigned defenseman Ryan Murphy to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League for a conditioning stint.

Murphy, 23, was activated from injured reserve last week after a lower-body injury.

Murphy has appeared in four games for the Hurricanes this season, earning one assist.

Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks recalled forward Danny O’Regan from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

O’Regan, 22, is tied for the Barracuda team lead in points with 11 and has five goals in 11 games during his first professional campaign.

Sore knee sidelines Grizzlies’ Parsons

Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons is out for up to two weeks with chronic discomfort in his left knee.

Parsons, who joined the Grizzlies as a free agent on a $94 million contract in July, has twice had his right knee surgically repaired.

According to ESPN.com, Parsons has no structural damage in the knee.

Rehab from his most recent right knee surgery caused Parsons’ debut with the Grizzlies to be delayed until Nov. 6 and he remained on a playing time restriction.

In six games, Parsons is averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds. His career scoring average is 14.2 per game.

Warriors send Jones to D-League

The Golden State Warriors assigned first-round rookie center Damian Jones to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League for another step in his injury rehab.

The 7-foot, 245-pound Jones, selected 30th overall by the Warriors in the 2016 NBA Draft, underwent surgery on June 14 to repair a torn right pectoral muscle and has not appeared in a game with Golden State this season. He was injured weight-lifting 12 days before the draft.