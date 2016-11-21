Passadumkeag man charged with possession of meth

LINCOLN, Maine — A Passadumkeag man was being held at a Bangor jail on Monday after police charged him with possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

David Adams, 33, was charged Saturday with unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs and violation of conditions of release. He is being held without bail at Penobscot County Jail, a jail spokesman said.

Lincoln Police Department Officer John Walsh reported that he was patrolling on West Broadway about 1:15 p.m. Saturday when he saw Adams walking south by the road. Recognizing Adams from previous encounters and knowing that Adams’ bail conditions permitted police to search him at will, Walsh stopped Adams and found in his backpack a bottle that appeared to have been used to cook meth, said Dan Summers, Lincoln’s director of public safety.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents found traces of meth in the bottle and they are expected to issue more charges on Adams, Summers said.

Story continues below advertisement.

Adams is due in Penobscot County Judicial Center of Bangor on Jan. 12, Summers said.