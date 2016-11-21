Maine man accused of assaulting woman, throwing her phone on roof

NORTHPORT, Maine — A local man faces a slew of charges after he assaulted a woman, threw her cellphone onto a roof and attempted to ignite a gas tank, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Barrows, 33, was arrested Saturday night and charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, obstructing the report of a crime, reckless conduct, criminal mischief and violating the conditions of release from jail, Chief Deputy Jason Trundy said Monday.

A woman called police to a Beech Hill Road home about 8 p.m. after Barrows allegedly sped his vehicle down the driveway, struck a woodpile and “was acting erratically” after getting out. Barrows then attempted to break a window by striking it with a large rock, but he missed, according to the police report.

As the woman was speaking with a police dispatcher, Barrows pushed her, grabbed her phone, and tossed it onto the roof of the house, Trundy said.

Police also said the victim reported that Barrows placed a propane tank against the side of the garage and used a torch on the valve of the tank in an apparent attempt to start a fire or cause an explosion.

Barrows was not charged with arson because his alleged efforts to ignite the tank or blow it up weren’t successful. The district attorney’s office could decide to add charges after reviewing the case.

His bail violation charge stems from an operating under the influence arrest the day before the alleged assault. Among the conditions of his bail were that he not commit any further crimes, Trundy said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

