Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

Lindsey Greene
Hancock County Sheriff's Department
Lindsey Greene
Posted Nov. 21, 2016, at 5:11 p.m.
Last modified Nov. 21, 2016, at 6:29 p.m.

DEDHAM, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from Dedham who was last seen at a residence on Thomas Hill Road in Bangor at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Lindsey Greene is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon. She also has her left nostril pierced.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding Green’s whereabouts contact Lt. Chris Thornton at 667-7575. To leave an anonymous tip, text the word “Hancock” with the pertinent information to 274637.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Orland man killed in Castine rollover
  2. How Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populationsHow Maine is a model for rural states grappling with aging populations
  3. Lincoln man located after becoming lost while huntingLincoln man located after becoming lost while hunting
  4. Maine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fightMaine Democratic Party Chairman Bartlett re-elected after leadership fight
  5. Getchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into BangorGetchell Brothers expanding ice business across the river into Bangor

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Hancock