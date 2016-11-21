Police seek public’s help in locating missing teen

DEDHAM, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from Dedham who was last seen at a residence on Thomas Hill Road in Bangor at about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Lindsey Greene is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page late Monday afternoon. She also has her left nostril pierced.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding Green’s whereabouts contact Lt. Chris Thornton at 667-7575. To leave an anonymous tip, text the word “Hancock” with the pertinent information to 274637.