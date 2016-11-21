New citizen: ‘I don’t care what people say. I know I’m an American’

BANGOR, Maine — Twenty-three people from 15 countries raised their right hands Monday morning at the Margaret Chase Federal Building and renounced all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty of whom or which they had heretofore been a subject or citizen.

The immigrants from Canada, Central African Republic, Chile, Congo-Kinshasa, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Morocco, Pakistan, People’s Republic of China, Slovakia, Somalia, Ukraine and Vietnam were welcomed as U.S. citizens as President-elect Donald Trump and Gov. Paul LePage expressed concerns about the nation’s immigration policy.

Aisha Khamis of Lewiston said after the ceremony that she is not worried about more immigrants coming to America. She also is not concerned about what others might say about her.

“I don’t care what people say,” she said. “I know I’m an American. Nobody can send me back. I have rights.”

Her husband, Aali Khlid, also a native of Somalia and a citizen since 2008, said he believes Trump’s goal is keep people from entering the U.S. illegally, an idea he supports.

“There is freedom for assembly and prayers,” Muhammad Arsalam of South Portland, a native of Pakistan, said of why he wanted to become a citizen. “I’m looking forward for the opportunity to work hard.”

But one couple, who both took the oath Monday, declined to be identified or interviewed because of what they said were “safety concerns” should their naturalization be shared on social media.

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock and U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Fagone presided over the swearing-in ceremony.

Fagone told the new citizens that he greatly admired his great-grandfather, who came to America in 1904 when he was 6 years old. He went to school in Portland, graduated from Bowdoin College and became a physician who spent his career in Maine’s largest city.

“I never met my great-grandfather, but I’ve always been very proud of his achievements and the way that he embraced this country as his own and the way he worked tirelessly to make a great place even better,” the judge said. “I hope that each of you embraces your new rights and responsibilities as American citizens. I am sure that if you do, your families will similarly be proud of you for years to come.”

Between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016, 1,230 petitions for citizenship were granted in Maine, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service in the Department of Homeland Security. Each year, about 680,000 people become citizens.

To apply for citizenship individuals must:

— Be at least 18 years old.

— Be a lawful permanent resident or green card holder.

— Have resided in the U.S. as a lawful permanent resident for at least five years.

— Have been physically present in the U.S. for at least 30 months.

— Be a person of good moral character.

— Be able to speak, read, write and understand English.

— Have knowledge of U.S. government and history.

— Be willing and able to take the Oath of Allegiance.

Applicants for citizenship must take a test about history and government and undergo a background check.