Hermon teacher remembered: ‘He helped a lot of kids’

HERMON, Maine — Hermon High School lost a 17-year veteran teacher on Sunday, a friend who is speaking for the man’s family said Monday.

Fellow teacher, former roommate and longtime friend Dave Hamel spoke on behalf of Chad Boucher’s widow, Nicole, who said her husband’s death came without warning.

“It’s really hit home, for sure,” Hamel said.

The death of the English teacher saddened many at the school, a Hermon High School Facebook post issued Sunday afternoon states.

“Tragically, one of our faculty members, Mr. Chad Boucher, died suddenly, Sunday, Nov. 20,” the Facebook post states. “We are deeply saddened by this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

The Facebook post also let students and parents know counseling was available and that sports tryouts and parent-teacher conferences were canceled for Monday.

Superintendent of Schools Patricia Duran and Principal Brian Walsh did not return messages left Monday for comment.

Boucher also is survived by a son, Bennett, who was the love of his life, Hamel said.

Boucher grew up in Fort Kent and graduated from the local high school before getting an English degree from the University of Maine at Fort Kent, an education degree from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and a master’s degree in education from UMaine in Orono, his obituary states. He started teaching English in Hermon in 1999, and Hamel joined him the following year.

“We taught next to each other for five years,” Hamel recalled, saying the two met in college. “We became really close when we taught together.”

Hamel said Boucher loved teaching and the students loved him, which can be seen from the many comments posted under the school department’s post about Boucher’s death.

“The impact he had on people’s lives should be what is remembered,” Hamel said. “He helped a lot of kids move on and have productive lives. That is what should be remembered.”

Boucher’s funeral mass is 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s the Apostle Parish at St. John’s Catholic Church, 207 York St., Bangor. It will be followed by a rite of committal at Mt. Pleasant Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for refreshments and conversation after the mass at the parish hall of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 768 Ohio St.