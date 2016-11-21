New president announced at BIW

BATH, Maine — General Dynamics announced Monday that a new president would take the helm of Bath Iron Works effective January 1.

Frederick J. Harris, who has led the Bath shipyard for three tumultuous years, will retire as president of BIW and General Dynamics NASSCO, based in San Diego, according to a release from General Dynamics.

Dirk A. Lesko, 50, a 26-year employee of Bath Iron Works and previously vice president of surface combatants and managing all programs, has been elected a vice president of the corporation and appointed president of General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

Kevin M. Graney, 52, has been elected a vice-president of the corporation and appointed president of General Dynamics NASSCO. Graney was appointed vice president and general manager of NASSCO in November 2013.

