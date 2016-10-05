Biddeford student struck by vehicle while biking to school

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A student riding his bike to school Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle, according the Biddeford School Department.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Biddeford police and emergency response units, along with John F. Kennedy Kindergarten Center faculty, acted swiftly to respond to the scene, according the Biddeford School Department.

The Biddeford School Department said few details were available at this time, but the student has been taken to an area hospital and the family has been notified.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

