Biddeford student struck by vehicle while biking to school

By CBS 13
Posted Oct. 05, 2016, at 9:05 a.m.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A student riding his bike to school Wednesday morning was struck by a vehicle, according the Biddeford School Department.

It happened around 8 a.m.

Biddeford police and emergency response units, along with John F. Kennedy Kindergarten Center faculty, acted swiftly to respond to the scene, according the Biddeford School Department.

The Biddeford School Department said few details were available at this time, but the student has been taken to an area hospital and the family has been notified.

Story continues below advertisement.

The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-oldPolice send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old
  2. Police: Amber Alert over, missing Augusta girl returnedPolice: Amber Alert over, missing Augusta girl returned
  3. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face
  4. Snapchat picture of lurking clown reported to Orono police
  5. Survivor of Portland fire recalls screams from victims trapped insideSurvivor of Portland fire recalls screams from victims trapped inside

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles