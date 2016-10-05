Experts offer safety tips in wake of Rockland kidnapping

ROCKLAND, Maine — Public safety officials are offering advice and self-defense classes after last week’s random kidnapping of a Rockland woman.

In short, people should walk in groups, put away their electronic devices, and be aware of their surroundings when out in public at night.

The 22-year-old woman who was grabbed off Main Street in downtown Rockland on Sept. 28 fought her attacker and got away when the vehicle in which she was held captive crashed after a short pursuit by Rockland police. Shane Hall, accused of the kidnapping, allegedly tried to run away on foot but quickly was caught by police officers.

Hall, 29, remains at the Knox County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. Court papers list his address as from Portland but he reported also being from Saco.

Rockland Deputy Police Chief Christopher Young pointed out that a random abduction is a rare occurrence. He said the most important safety advice that police can offer is for people to be aware of their surroundings.

“People are losing their situational awareness because they are paying attention to electronic devices,” Young said.

Young said if someone is walking alone at night, even across a parking lot, if something doesn’t feel or look right to them, they should contact the police.

“That’s what we are here for,” Young said.

The deputy chief also advised people to walk in groups and if you do walk alone to let someone know and to give the time you expect to arrive at your destination.

There are a fair number of people who walk on Rockland streets as late as midnight, he said, particularly from May through October when the weather is warmer.

“I’m sure discussions are being held in households across Rockland,” Young said about how people can protect themselves.

The Police Department also announced this week that it would host a self-defense course, possibly in January. The deputy chief said this self-defense course will be one that has been developed for female self-defense tactics.

“We have police and military self defense instructors, [one of whom] is also a Brazilian [jiu jitsu] black belt, signed on. We will cover general safety precautions and tips, and simple physical techniques to help defend yourself,” the department stated on its Facebook page. “This is in development; we anticipate this to begin in January. We will post more details, including how to register, as the date gets closer.”

Andrew Lesmerises offers self-defense classes out of the Thompson Community Center in Union. He said he was considering offering a class soon in response to the kidnapping in nearby Rockland when he was contacted by the department about holding a course.

Details have not been worked out until he meets with the department. He said there are courses offered for women only because there are some women who are more comfortable participating in a class with no men as students but other women enjoy having their spouses with them and he organizes co-ed sessions.

Lesmerises also said being aware of one’s surroundings is key to protection.

“Electronic devices are too much of a distraction,” he said.

The self-defense teacher said that someone being attacked should shout quickly and loudly to attract attention.

“That’s the last thing an attacker wants,” he said.

The self-defense training focuses on dealing with the adrenalin rush that occurs when an attack is happening, he said. The adrenal response sometimes prevents someone from thinking straight, he added, but with proper training people can learn how to handle that and respond appropriately.

Johnson’s Sporting Goods in Rockland said they have not noticed any increase in people buying pepper spray or protection equipment since last week’s kidnapping.

Young pointed out that he cannot recall another incident in Rockland where an alleged kidnapper targeted someone they did not know. The last abduction by a stranger in the area occurred in in 1987 when a Massachusetts man recently released from Walpole State Prison abducted a Rockport woman and sexually assaulted her. That man was sentenced to 17 years in prison but after his release, Robert Fiorentino, committed multiple sexual and attempted sexual assaults in Bangor. He was sentenced in 2006 to serve another 50 years in prison.