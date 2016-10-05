25 best comments from BDN readers on how Maine can prevent addiction

The BDN took a look at preventing addiction and asked readers what changes should be made in Maine to better support young people.

The answers ranged from job creation to parenting classes, and included the simple command: Make kids feel they matter.

From more than 100 responses, here are some of the best comments. They have been edited for typos and punctuation.

Commenters said kids need something to do.

“Kids want to make a positive difference in their world, both locally and globally.”

But, “Kids and young adults really have nothing to do here,” wrote one commenter.

“Find out what the elderly need and want, and match the kids to the projects. … So much can be accomplished with a teenager and a person in need in so many areas, just need imagination and will.”

“Programs/activities and transportation for everyone, not just the ones that can afford it.”

Besides extracurriculars, they said that Maine needs jobs.

“If people had the opportunity to work, to build themselves up and get out of the poverty that has infiltrated this state like a cancer, I guarantee things would improve. People want to work. People want to succeed and do better for themselves and their kids. We just need to be given that opportunity.”

Many commenters either said that it’s all the parents’ responsibility, or that schools and parents both have a job to do.

“The root of the problem is not at school. Each one of these lost souls were brought into the world by two people. The lack of security at home, for whatever reason, is the root of all this. We are putting Band Aids on after these people are already in trouble. What can and should we do as a society to prevent this from happening in the first place is also a question that needs to be asked. Let’s keep them whole instead of trying to fix them after they are broken.”

Commenters suggested parenting classes and encouraging families to spend time together.

“Families need to become more involved with their children. Put down the electronics, go for a walk, read a book, play a game, etc.”

They said that schools are asked to do too much, and need resources.

“Funding for education is limited, forcing districts and administrations to spend their diminishing budgets on academic programming. Addiction is not an education problem — it’s societal. Given that, it’s the responsibility of the government to find effective ways to address the issue.”

“Stop continually cutting school budgets; fund schools 100 percent from the state; fund special education 100 percent from the state and feds; hire ample social workers and counselors in the schools; early identification of special needs; stop attacking the poor and cutting assistance programs; make sure Maine attracts plenty of high-paying jobs; fully fund substance abuse programs.

They said Maine needs better teachers.

“Schools need more teachers like Kevin who understand that all kids are not able to fit into a teacher’s idea of a perfect student.”

And one commenters solution: “Bring in better teachers via more competitive wages.”

And, some commenters said that there needs to be more alternative education options.

“Until we accept that not all kids learn the same way, we will see more stories like this one … with disengaged teens, drop outs and increased abuse, etc. Every child has their own strengths and weaknesses. Some learn through books. Some learn by doing. Some take much longer than others. Some need a smaller group setting than a warehouse classroom. We can’t keep trying to fit all of these kids into one nice little square box.”

Commenters said that schools should stop expelling students.

“If we know that kids who get suspended are more likely to drop out and commit crimes, then it’s insanity to keep using the current system expecting different outcomes.”

But, one commenter mentioned the burden on the school of keeping a troublemaker in class.

“After being on a school board, as well as having a child that suffered in school due to the bad actions of a couple kids, it must be pointed out that ALL kids have a right to a decent education. And keeping one disruptive student in a class, who repeatedly throws a classroom into disarray, is not fair to the rest of the students either.”

So, again, BDN readers came up with answers: “Resources should be found to have a teacher especially to deal with kids who would be expelled. They can still go to school but be assigned to that teacher.”

“Maybe at least in high school a peer review board with teachers, social workers, doctors, and parents, etc., as an alternative to automatic suspension to work with students who want help, who need to vent, who want someone to hear their side, and who want to be recognized as a human being, a kid with issues maybe they have never shared with another person.”

And, they said to get rid of D.A.R.E. and replace it with true stories, told simply.

“Real people, with real stories will help others somewhere along the way.”

“Delivering dense subject matter content with an entertaining and interesting, passionate facilitator requires a delicate balance. However, should the audience be exposed to a boring and mundane, monotone facilitator, the audience will lose interest very quickly.”

Some commenters said that legalization or decriminalization is key to ending addiction

“Whether it’s alcohol, marijuana or coffee, most people in the U.S. use drugs recreationally in some form. And the vast majority of us are little worse for it. If we truly want to prevent addiction, that means shifting drug awareness to a paradigm of ‘if you choose, then responsibly use, don’t abuse.’”

“Legalize all drugs, prohibition has never worked and never will, focus on treatment not punishment.”

Of course, some chimed in to say that those with addictions are on their own.

“People make their own decisions and should live with them.”

They said that adults need to talk to kids differently and even listen to them.

“Discourage schools from teaching ‘we are all winners, therefore no one loses.’ This is not how life works. Never has, never will, no matter how hard we wish it to be. This sets up young people to have unreasonable and unobtainable expectations of perpetual success. In actuality failure is frequent and is beat back only by incredible effort and energy, very often in competition against others.”

“My suggestion: our entire culture needs to adopt the narrative that for human beings, our brains are the tool nature gives us for survival. When we deliberately mess up our brains with drugs or alcohol, it’s like a lion ripping out his own claws or an eagle clipping its own wings. This message in age-appropriate versions starting at age 5 or 6 can change our culture.”

“I think it would help all of us to understand what is going on a lot more if we start talking to the students themselves. Those who are addicted and those who are not. They can give us an insight that no one else can.”