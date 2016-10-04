Youth football player’s amazing catch creates buzz

Football fans could watch college and National Football League games all weekend and never see a pass reception quite like the one shown in the attached Twitter video posted by Bleacher Report.
Unbelievable catch! 😳🔥 #HandsTeam (via immaginevideo/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/vrrHtXK6rA
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 4, 2016
A young receiver playing for the Titans in the Western Communities Football League in Wellington, Florida, makes a circus catch on a “flea-flicker” play. Despite being well-covered and the ball apparently being tipped initially by the defensive player, the receiver repeatedly tips the ball while falling to his knees.
Even reaching behind his body at one point to keep the ball alive, he alertly rises to his feet in mid-juggle, controls the ball, then bobbles it once more before running into the end zone for a touchdown.