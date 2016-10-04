Westbrook native signed to Indianapolis Colts’ active roster

A Westbrook native and former University of Maine football standout has been signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ active roster, according to an NBC Sports report.
Trevor Bates, who signed with the team’s practice squad at the end of the preseason, has been promoted to the team’s 53-man roster, according to the report.
The Colts had spaces to fill on their active roster after the release of cornerback Antonio Cromartie and linebacker Sio Moore.
Bates was a seventh-round draft choice of the Colts in April and was released during the final roster cuts before being inked to the practice squad.
Bates, listed at 6-foot-2, 247 pounds, was a first-team, all Colonial Athletic Association selection after a stellar senior year at UMaine.
As a senior, he recorded 57 tackles and led the Black Bears with 7.5 sacks while recording 14.5 tackles for a loss. He appeared in 46 career games, finishing with 207 tackles and 19.0 sacks.
The Colts, who are currently 1-3, host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. Sunday.
During the NFL preseason, Bates underwent a considerable transition as he attempted to make the change from defensive end to linebacker.
He spent almost his entire career at the University of Maine playing defensive end. That meant developing a knack for shedding opposing linemen and tracking down the quarterback or the ballcarrier.
In going from playing with his hand on the ground to standing up and having different responsibilities, Bates focused on doing all the little things that will added up to success at linebacker, with an emphasis on being a pass rusher.
Cromartie collected 14 tackles in four games this season with the Colts, but was benched in favor of Rashaan Melvin in the second half of Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 32-year-old had been beaten for a pair of catches and was flagged twice on the same drive.
Cromartie was quick to take to Twitter to announce the move.
“I was just released by @colts. A great few weeks here. I know God has a better plan than mine. Thank you father for your blessings. Thank you colts fan for the support. #teamcromartie”
A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Cromartie joined Indianapolis on Aug. 22 after being released by the New York Jets on Feb. 21. He has recorded 398 tackles and 31 interceptions in 162 career NFL games.
Moore recorded 31 tackles in four games this season. The 26-year-old had 180 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles during four seasons with the Oakland Raiders and Colts.
Also on Tuesday, the Colts added safety Lee Hightower to their practice squad to take Bates’ place.
Hightower will be making his third stint on the practice squad this season after being waived during the team’s final cuts on Sept. 3. The 23-year-old initially joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Houston.
Hightower collected 65 tackles, two interceptions and one forced fumble in two seasons with the Cougars. Prior to transferring to Houston, Hightower recorded 56 tackles and one interception in 15 games at Boise State.