Sports briefs for Oct. 4, 2016

Palmer may play Thursday night

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is leaving the door open for quarterback Carson Palmer to play in Thursday’s contest versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Arians was positive with Bay Area reporters via conference call on Tuesday morning when asked if Palmer has enough to time to receive clearance through the NFL’s concussion protocol and play in the Week 5 tilt.

Palmer sustained a concussion during the fourth quarter of Arizona’s 17-13 setback to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The veteran quarterback must pass a series of baseline tests before he is eligible to be cleared.

The Cardinals were quick to promote quarterback Zac Dysert from their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of their game versus the 49ers.

Story continues below advertisement.

Panthers’ Newton facing lawsuit

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being sued for approximately $270,000 for allegedly trashing a home he rented in March from the husband of former WWE wrestler Stacy Keibler, TMZ reported based on documents it obtained.

According to the report, Newton rented an $11 million Beverly Hills home from a rental company managed by Jared Pobre. Newton paid $123,000 for the 61 days he stayed there and agreed he would not host any parties in the house.

Pobre’s suit claims Newton caused about $90,000 in damages and refused to pay for it. The suit claims a refrigerator was broken, an expensive rug was ruined and the floor sustained water damage.

The Panthers are 1-3, and it is unclear whether Newton will be able to play in Carolina’s next game after he sustained a concussion on Sunday.

Veteran defenseman Jackman retires

Veteran defenseman Barret Jackman announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after signing a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Selected by St. Louis with the 17th overall pick of the 1999 draft, Jackman made an immediate impact by winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2003. He is only member of the Blues to claim the award.

Jackman collected 28 goals, 153 assists and 1,026 penalty minutes in 803 regular-season games with St. Louis. The 35-year-old British Columbia native joined Hall of Famer Bernie Federko as the lone Blues’ players to appear in 13 seasons with the organization.

76ers’ Simmons undergoes foot surgery

Philadelphia 76ers rookie forward Ben Simmons underwent successful surgery to repair an acute Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot, the team announced on Tuesday.

The top overall pick out of LSU sustained the injury after landing on the foot of teammate Shawn Long during Friday’s scrimmage.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley, Associate Attending Orthopaedic Surgeon and Fellowship Director of the Foot and Ankle Service at Hospital for Special Surgery in New Simmons, 20, is the 76ers’ first top overall pick since Allen Iverson in 1996.

Coyotes, Rieder agree to two-year deal

Restricted free-agent forward Tobias Rieder agreed to a two-year, $4.45 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

Rieder will earn $2 million in the first year and $2.45 million in the second, according to multiple reports.

“Toby is extremely happy to get this done and looks forward to joining his teammates in Arizona,” agent Darren Ferris wrote in a text message to the Arizona Republic.

The deal also ends a contentious round of negotiations between the sides.