Lee Academy Athletic Hall of Fame to induct three

Two former Lee Academy standout athletes and a longtime coach at the school will be inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The inductees are athletes Charlie Boulrisse and Steve Hanscom and longtime coach and administrator Gary Osgood. The induction ceremony and dinner start at 6 p.m. at the school.

Osgood was a coach and athletic administrator at Lee from 1971-2002. He served as the boys basketball coach from 1971-83, compiling a record of 107-90.

He also coached boys soccer from 1971-98, amassing 168 victories and three Eastern Maine runner-up finishes. His career win totals are the most for any soccer coach in school history and are second all-time for basketball.

Osgood also served as Lee’s athletic director for 30 years, the longest tenure in school history.

Boulrisse was an outstanding pitcher who had a career earned run average of 1.61 and a 17-1 record.

The 2006 Lee graduate compiled 157 strikeouts in 113 innings of work, and he pitched a no-hitter in a state championship win over Richmond as a senior.

Boulrisse also had 12 strikeouts in that game, leading Lee to its first and only state championship in baseball.

Hanscom excelled in basketball and in soccer during his time at Lee, which concluded with his graduation in 1979.

In spite of missing parts of two seasons because of injuries, Hanscom scored more than 900 points and averaged 18 points per game as a senior.

He also was a goalkeeper in soccer and led Lee to the Eastern Maine finals on the pitch his senior year.