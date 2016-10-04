Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016: Thibodeau the statesman Maine needs, vote yes for new Rockport library, Willey will shake up Augusta

Thibodeau the statesman Maine needs

Since 2014, Mainers have benefited from the statesmanship of Republican Senate President Mike Thibodeau. Most of us have been busy earning a living, raising our kids, tending our gardens and doing other routine chores. We may not be aware of the differences he has made on our behalf.

Thibodeau has been consistently civil in his public discourse and behavior, even when his critics have behaved uncivilly toward him. He distanced himself from uncivil behavior and comments by others, regardless of party affiliation. He has declined to defend those whose behaviors and words have been inappropriate. Thibodeau has stood against incivility when he saw it.

Despite his consistent and blatant statesmanship, Thibodeau is in an extremely competitive race for re-election in Senate District 11. This is not to fault his opponent. In a democratic republic, voters should always have a choice on the ballot. But Thibodeau’s race is being targeted by special interests from California that are investing heavily to defeat him because his margin of victory in 2014 was slim.

These deep pockets “from away” are blind to Thibodeau’s contributions to civility and collaborative government. His leadership does not matter to them. If we want to encourage statesmanship in the Legislature, it must matter to us.

Story continues below advertisement.

My politics often conflict with Thibodeau’s. But he can be trusted to maintain a level playing field for discussion and debate. If those with a different opinion are adequately persuasive, they can prevail. Your vote in this race can help make this the norm in the Legislature.

Terry Hayes

Treasurer

State of Maine

Buckfield

Rockport needs a new library

For approximately six years, the residents of Rockport have wrestled with the future of their library. After much discussion and compromise a plan is in place. It is now time to move forward and create a new library that will strengthen our community.

On Nov. 8, Rockport voters have the opportunity to approve a $2 million bond that will trigger a $2 million private capital campaign. The new library, built on the current site, will provide book and programming space that enriches the lives of old and young and be a welcoming space for all.

We and our committee have spent the last two months talking with potential donors in town. The message is clear. They recognize the importance of a modern library that enhances our town. With the passage of local Question 4, our committee stands ready to raise the private funds that will match the public commitment of the town. In many ways, this community effort epitomizes the best of a private-public partnership that often is talked about.

A public library speaks volumes about the community it represents. In Rockport, we have five neighborhoods that need a library that serves us all. Our library will be welcoming, modern and equipped to meet the needs of residents and visitors. We have plans for such a library as approved by our select board. Please vote yes on Question 4 to assure a new library will continue to enrich the lives of our residents for years to come.

Charlton Ames

Joan Welsh

Co-chairs

Rockport Library Capital Campaign Committee

Rockport

Willey shake up Augusta

As a resident of Bangor and member of the working class, I share the disappointment that so many have over the current level of infighting and rancor in Augusta. It is time for our representatives to stop acting like children and start working together.

In the upcoming election for state senator for District 9 — Bangor and Hermon — I have taken the time to listen to both candidates, Democratic Sen. Geoff Gratwick and Republican Larry Willey.

There are fundamental differences between these two candidates. One will continue business as usual in the Augusta and one seeks to set aside partisan and petty differences and move our state forward.

Willey has a long record of working for the betterment of all citizens irrespective of party affiliation. As a private citizen, Willey took upon himself the task of researching the functioning of our state government. The results of his efforts are a set of proposals to restructure state government. Willey wants to restructure the Maine House and Senate, cut ineffective spending thus lessening the tax burden on each of us. He proposes a review and reduction of superfluous regulations that no matter how well intended have become a burden to the working class and a hindrance to our state competing with other states to attract job producing businesses.

Willey is the only candidate who is actually making proposals that will positively change the status quo. We need him as our senator.

Bill Riley

Bangor

Cancer screenings for seniors

As someone who has watched her mother, grandmother, aunt and numerous other loved ones battle cancer, I’ve seen just how a diagnosis like this changes your life and the lives of those around you and just how important early detection is in the battle.

Congress has an opportunity to prevent more people from hearing the words “you have cancer,” simply by passing legislation to close a loophole that causes a financial barrier for seniors to access potentially life-saving colonoscopies. While individuals on private health care plans have colonoscopies covered as a preventive service, a loophole exists that allows individuals on Medicare to be charged for their screening if a polyp is found and removed during the procedure — the whole point of the screening.

This screening is proven to save lives. In fact, if everyone over the age of 50 received recommended colon cancer screenings, we could prevent half of all colorectal cancer deaths. Ensuring seniors have the same access to cancer screenings as individuals on private health insurance plans is the right thing to do. That’s why I recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to urge Rep. Bruce Poliquin to support the bipartisan legislation currently in Congress and get it passed this year.

Our lawmakers have a responsibility to make getting a colonoscopy just as affordable for seniors as it is for others. In doing so, they could potentially save thousands of lives, reduce suffering and reduce cancer costs in Medicare.

Mikala Thompson

Volunteer

American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Medway