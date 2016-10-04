Maine recalls shellfish, shuts down harvest in some areas

Bob Ramsdell, chairman of the Searsport Shellfish Management Committee, digs up a clam in this July 2014 file photo.
BDN File
Bob Ramsdell, chairman of the Searsport Shellfish Management Committee, digs up a clam in this July 2014 file photo.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 5:03 p.m.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, Maine — Maine has shut down shellfish harvesting in some parts of the state and issued a recall after finding elevated levels of toxins.

The closure was issued on Sept. 30, after state officials discovered elevated levels of domoic acid, a biotoxin that causes amnesic shellfish poisoning, according to Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

The state also initiated a dealer recall on mussels and mahogany quahogs that were harvested or wet-stored last week in the Jonesport area, and clams harvested from Cranberry Point in Corea to Cow Point in Roque Bluffs.

It’s the first time the state has issued a recall or closure because of this particular biotoxin, which occurs naturally in the wild. High levels of the acid can cause amnesic shellfish poisoning, which in humans can cause gastrointestinal distress and neurological problems, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Story continues below advertisement.

The state regularly tests shellfish harvest areas along the coast for naturally occurring toxins also known as “red tide” that can cause ASP or paralytic shellfish poisoning from wild-grown bivalve shellfish species such as mussels, clams, oysters, quahogs, snails and whelks.

Poisoning from red tide outbreaks are considered rare in Maine, where the most recent widely-publicized case occurred in 2007.

Nichols said there’s no indication at this point of why the domoic acid levels have risen, or when the state might be able to lift the restrictions.

“We’ll continue to monitor and will make adjustments to the closure as necessary,” he said.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

BDN reporter Bill Trotter contributed to this story

 

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-oldPolice send out Amber Alert for missing 3-year-old
  2. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  3. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  4. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face
  5. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in State