Rockland city council debate set for Oct. 19

By Stephen Betts, BDN Staff
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Oct. 04, 2016, at 11:29 a.m.

ROCKLAND, Maine — The four candidates for two seats on the Rockland City Council are scheduled to meet for a forum 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at city hall.

The candidates night will allow the public to ask questions of the candidates.

Vying for the two seats are Stephen Carroll, former harbormaster Ed Glaser, former mayor Brian Harden, and incumbent Councilor Larry Pritchett.

Each candidate will offer opening statements, followed by questioning from the public and ending with closing statements from the four.

Story continues below advertisement.

The event is expected to be broadcast live on the public access channel 22. People can email questions to sbetts@bangordailynews.com, however, questions from citizens in attendance will have priority.

Absentee ballots will be available at City Hall beginning next week. The election is Nov. 8.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Port Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since AugustPort Clyde lobster boat sunk for the third time since August
  2. Longtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by carLongtime Bangor paramedic dies after scooter hit by car
  3. Some Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitorsSome Katahdin region businesses see uptick from monument visitors
  4. Cabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billionCabela’s to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion
  5. Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast