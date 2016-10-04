Rockland city council debate set for Oct. 19

ROCKLAND, Maine — The four candidates for two seats on the Rockland City Council are scheduled to meet for a forum 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 at city hall.

The candidates night will allow the public to ask questions of the candidates.

Vying for the two seats are Stephen Carroll, former harbormaster Ed Glaser, former mayor Brian Harden, and incumbent Councilor Larry Pritchett.

Each candidate will offer opening statements, followed by questioning from the public and ending with closing statements from the four.

Story continues below advertisement.

The event is expected to be broadcast live on the public access channel 22. People can email questions to sbetts@bangordailynews.com, however, questions from citizens in attendance will have priority.

Absentee ballots will be available at City Hall beginning next week. The election is Nov. 8.