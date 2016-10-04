Police: Amber Alert over, missing Augusta girl returned

AUGUSTA, Maine — A 3-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Sewall Street early Tuesday, triggering an Amber Alert, has been turned over to the Police Department, officials say.

“Brought into Augusta PD. Amber Alert over,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland stated in an email Tuesday evening.

Police were able to contact a woman, identified as Fatima L. Gissentaner, 26, of Augusta, who had cared for the girl on prior occasions and who admitted that she took the child. The toddler was reported missing while members of the Augusta Fire Department were assisting her mother with a medical emergency around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Chief Jared Mills said in a Tuesday morning news release.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Gissentaner and her boyfriend early Tuesday, and an Amber Alert was issued jointly by Maine State Police and Augusta police for information on the girl’s whereabouts at 1:30 p.m. after Gissentaner failed to return the girl.

McCausland did not say who dropped off the girl, what her condition was or whether the people involved could face any charges.

Mills said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

BDN writer Dawn Gagnon contributed to this report.