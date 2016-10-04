Augusta police searching for missing 3-year-old

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a couple they believe took a 3-year-old girl from her home on Sewall Street, where members of the Augusta Fire Department were assisting with a medical emergency, Deputy Chief Jared Mills said in a Tuesday morning news release.

The first responders went to 26 Sewall St. at 7 a.m. Shortly thereafter it was discovered that Lenore “Lenny” Wilson was missing, Mills said.

“At this point in the investigation, it is suspected that Lenore is with a male and female who were at that apartment of the medical emergency,” the deputy chief said. “However we have not been able to identify these individuals who are possibly with Lenore. It is possible that the male and female who may be with Lenore do not know that we are looking for her.

“We ask that anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Lenore or the identity of the people she may be with contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370,” he said.

“All available patrol units, fire units, state police and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to do an immediate search of the area while detectives began interviewing witnesses,” Mills said.

That search continues. No further information was immediately available.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.