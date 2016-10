FOOTBALL, NFL

NY GIANTS at MINNESOTA, 8:15 p.m., ESPN-TV; WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

SOCCER

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup

SPAIN vs. NEW ZEALAND, 8:55 a.m., FS2-TV

VENEZUELA vs. CAMEROON, 8:55 a.m., FSPLUS-TV

GERMANY vs. CANADA,11:55 a.m., FS2-TV

JORDAN vs. MEXICO, noon, FSPLUS-TV

TENNIS

WTA Beijing, ATP Beijing or ATP Tokyo, 10 p.m., The Tennis Channel-TV