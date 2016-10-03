Sports briefs for Oct. 3, 2016

Gordon remains suspended, done with Browns
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon will remain on the NFL’s reserve/suspended list until further notice.
Gordon was scheduled to rejoin practice on Monday and play Oct. 9 against the New England Patriots in his first game since 2014, but he checked into an in-patient rehabilitation facility last week and put his career on hold.
Browns head coach Hue Jackson on Friday said the wide receiver’s tenure is over in Cleveland after the latest setback. Brown missed the entire 2015 season while serving a suspension for multiple violations of the league’s policy on substance abuse
“He’s not going to be with us and we wish him well, but we’re moving forward,” Jackson said. We’re going to move on.”
Gordon, in a statement released through the team last week, said he needed to step away from the game to get his life in order.
Diamondbacks fire GM Stewart, manager Hale
One day after finishing a season in which they went 69-93, the Arizona Diamondbacks fired general manager Dave Stewart and manager Chip Hale, the club announced Monday.
Stewart has been the Diamondbacks GM since September of 2014, when Arizona’s chief baseball officer Tony La Russa hired Stewart to replace Kevin Towers.
Stewart named Hale as the manager a few weeks later, and the Diamondbacks showed progress in the first year, going from 64 wins in 2014 to 79 wins in 2015.
La Russa was not fired, and his role or title may change.
Rockies’ Weiss stepping down
The Colorado Rockies announced that manager Walt Weiss decided to step down after four seasons.
Weiss had managed the Rockies since the 2013 season and his contract ended Sunday when Colorado concluded its season with a 6-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Denver.
There was no meeting involving Weiss, general manager Jeff Bridich and team owner Dick Monfort to discuss the possibility of a new contract.
“I told them that I was not going to pursue another contract,” Weiss told the Denver Post on Monday. “It was time to move on.”
Weiss was named manager of the Rockies on Nov. 7, 2012. In four seasons, he compiled a 283-365 record, including a 75-87 mark in 2016.
White Sox hire Renteria
Renteria served as bench coach for outgoing manager Robin Ventura last season and was manager of the Chicago Cubs in 2014.
Ventura had a record of 375-434 in five seasons and is in the final year of his contract. The White Sox finished 78-84 this season, fourth in the American League Central.
Renteria went 73-89 with the Cubs in 2014 before they rebuilt with manager Joe Maddon.
49ers’ Bowman out for season
San Francisco 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman, a four-time NFL All-Pro selection, will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon, the team announced Monday.
Bowman was injured during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and tests immediately after the injury occurred suggested it could be season-ending. Further tests Monday confirmed the diagnosis, putting him out for the entire 2016 season.