Monday’s harness racing

Harness racing
Fryeburg Fair
Tuesday’s starters, 1:30 p.m.
First, Trot, $3,000
1. Sun Catcher, S. MacKenzie
2. Kaja, G. Mosher
3. Luscious Leigh, W. Campbell
4. Amindofherown, M. Sowers
5. Molly McGuire, R. Lawson
Second, Pace, $2,700
1. Perfect Raider, Md. Cushing
2. The Perfect Dream, W. Campbell
3. Maddie D, G. Mosher
4. Lil Miss Snowflake, D. Ingraham
5. Brickyard Nellie, M. Sowers
Third, Pace, $2,200
1. NF Sinfull, G. Mosher
2. Had To Be Me, D. Ingraham
3. Dragon King, W. Campbell
4. Youragambler’sson, Md. Athearn
5. Classy Kyle, M. Stevenson
6. Brew, M. Sowers
Fourth, Pace, $2,500
1. Race Me Android, W. Childs
2. Daydreamer Jo, M. Stevenson
3. Tickles Toy, W. Campbell
4. Cherokee Dancer, G. Mosher
5. Just Call Me Nosey, Mk. Athearn
6. Let It Ring, T. Wing
Fifth, Trot, $3,000
1. Keystone Stately, Md. Cushing
2. Pembroke Jack B, G. Mosher
3. Mr Paige, D. Deslandes
4. I’m Chiptastic, S. Taggart
5. Luck E Trooper, R. Lawson
Sixth, Pace, $3,600
1. Beach Fighter A, M. Stevenson
2. Four Starz Alex, D. Ingraham
3. Malek Hanover, M. Sowers
4. Lulu’s Boy, A. Hall
5. May Day Jojo, G. Mosher
6. Getmeoutofdebt, Md. Cushing
7. Daniel Semalu, W. Campbell
Seventh, Pace, $3,600
1. Dojea Ballcap, A. Hall
2. American Fighter, S. MacKenzie
3. Ideal Wizard, W. Campbell
4. May Last Chance, M. Sowers
5. Veal Marsala, D. Ingraham
6. Sandy Barbielegacy, L. Gasbarro III
7. Allamerican Dice, G. Mosher
8. Cyclone Artist, D. Deslandes
Eighth, Pace, $3,200
1. Mcjet, M. Stevenson
2. Ocean Devotion, W. Campbell
3. Shouldhavebetmore, G. Mosher
4. Pacific Stride, D. Ingraham
5. Gris Beau Hanover, A. Hall
6. Mercenary, Md. Cushing
7. Made of Iron, M. Sowers
8. Mr Bo Diddley, D. Deslandes
Ninth, Pace, $3,800
1. Kehmmywood, Md. Cushing
2. Heart Breaking, W. Campbell
3. Lady’s Bag Man, D. Deslandes
4. Penney’s Spirit, M. Sowers
5. Double D Deluxe, G. Bowden
6. Waltzacrossthewire, D. Ingraham
Tenth, Pace, $2,500
1. Handsoffmycanoli, M. Sowers
2. Lavish Choice, G. Mosher
3. Mystical Tenor, M. Stevenson
4. Clown’s Smile, D. Ingraham
5. Last Stretch, T. Wing
6. Thewaylifeshouldbe, L. Gasbarro III
7. Windemere Jolt, W. Campbell