Monday’s harness racing

Harness racing

Fryeburg Fair

Tuesday’s starters, 1:30 p.m.

First, Trot, $3,000

1. Sun Catcher, S. MacKenzie

2. Kaja, G. Mosher

3. Luscious Leigh, W. Campbell

4. Amindofherown, M. Sowers

Story continues below advertisement.

5. Molly McGuire, R. Lawson

Second, Pace, $2,700

1. Perfect Raider, Md. Cushing

2. The Perfect Dream, W. Campbell

3. Maddie D, G. Mosher

4. Lil Miss Snowflake, D. Ingraham

5. Brickyard Nellie, M. Sowers

Third, Pace, $2,200

1. NF Sinfull, G. Mosher

2. Had To Be Me, D. Ingraham

3. Dragon King, W. Campbell

4. Youragambler’sson, Md. Athearn

5. Classy Kyle, M. Stevenson

6. Brew, M. Sowers

Fourth, Pace, $2,500

1. Race Me Android, W. Childs

2. Daydreamer Jo, M. Stevenson

3. Tickles Toy, W. Campbell

4. Cherokee Dancer, G. Mosher

5. Just Call Me Nosey, Mk. Athearn

6. Let It Ring, T. Wing

Fifth, Trot, $3,000

1. Keystone Stately, Md. Cushing

2. Pembroke Jack B, G. Mosher

3. Mr Paige, D. Deslandes

4. I’m Chiptastic, S. Taggart

5. Luck E Trooper, R. Lawson

Sixth, Pace, $3,600

1. Beach Fighter A, M. Stevenson

2. Four Starz Alex, D. Ingraham

3. Malek Hanover, M. Sowers

4. Lulu’s Boy, A. Hall

5. May Day Jojo, G. Mosher

6. Getmeoutofdebt, Md. Cushing

7. Daniel Semalu, W. Campbell

Seventh, Pace, $3,600

1. Dojea Ballcap, A. Hall

2. American Fighter, S. MacKenzie

3. Ideal Wizard, W. Campbell

4. May Last Chance, M. Sowers

5. Veal Marsala, D. Ingraham

6. Sandy Barbielegacy, L. Gasbarro III

7. Allamerican Dice, G. Mosher

8. Cyclone Artist, D. Deslandes

Eighth, Pace, $3,200

1. Mcjet, M. Stevenson

2. Ocean Devotion, W. Campbell

3. Shouldhavebetmore, G. Mosher

4. Pacific Stride, D. Ingraham

5. Gris Beau Hanover, A. Hall

6. Mercenary, Md. Cushing

7. Made of Iron, M. Sowers

8. Mr Bo Diddley, D. Deslandes

Ninth, Pace, $3,800

1. Kehmmywood, Md. Cushing

2. Heart Breaking, W. Campbell

3. Lady’s Bag Man, D. Deslandes

4. Penney’s Spirit, M. Sowers

5. Double D Deluxe, G. Bowden

6. Waltzacrossthewire, D. Ingraham

Tenth, Pace, $2,500

1. Handsoffmycanoli, M. Sowers

2. Lavish Choice, G. Mosher

3. Mystical Tenor, M. Stevenson

4. Clown’s Smile, D. Ingraham

5. Last Stretch, T. Wing

6. Thewaylifeshouldbe, L. Gasbarro III

7. Windemere Jolt, W. Campbell