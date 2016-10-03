Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016: Clinton is a patriot, LePage’s good deeds, re-elect Sen. Cushing

Trump deplorable

When considering who to vote for in the presidential election, I implore voters to consider this question: Would you tolerate a teacher, parent, religious leader, family member, employer, neighbor or friend inciting and encouraging violence, bigotry, hatred, racism, sexism, white supremacy and disregard and disrespect for one another?

If your answer is no, then you must ask yourself why you would then vote for the Republican nominee who represents all of these beliefs? I refuse to give any credit to this hateful man by naming him here. This country must move forward not backward and voting for him would certainly be a step backward.

The behaviors and examples he is setting are deplorable and unacceptable for our children, ourselves, our country and to the world.

Pamela Tremblay

Hampden

Hire US engineers

If Maine needs engineers and high-tech workers, then let’s recruit from America’s growing pool of laid-off workers in science, technology, engineering and math fields. Computer World has been reporting on the massive layoffs of American engineers and tech workers, replaced by foreign guest workers, often required to train their foreign replacements, enabling corporations to cut labor costs and offshore tech divisions.

And here are a few of the happy companies: Disney, Southern California Edison, Northeast Utilities, Pfizer, Best Buy, Computer Science Corp., Healthcare Options, Qualcomm and even the University of California.

And this list doesn’t include the huge tech layoffs at Microsoft ( 1,850 jobs to be cut globally this year from its smartphone business) and the layoffs at Cisco, IBM and Intel this year. Maine has a huge pool to choose from.

And how come corporations can displace American workers and replace them with foreign workers? Because it’s perfectly legal. Congress wrote the law. And the happy corporations will be even happier, if the I-Squared bill, which triples foreign worker visas, is passed this year. Maine Sen. Angus King is co-sponsoring this legislation. Sadly, he bought the bogus claim that America has a “dire labor shortage” of high-skilled workers.

Jonette Christian

Founder

Mainers for Sensible Immigration Policy

Holden

LePage’s good deeds

I agree many of the comments our governor has made should never have been made. That said I don’t think we can forget about all the good this man has done for the state he loves.

I just finished reading a report about how Maine roads have improved from 18th in the nation to fifth. I served eight years on the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, and I can remember the deplorable condition our roads were in when LePage took office. Roads were bad and on course to get worse with no money in the paving budget. LePage got us back on track and roads have improved every year since with no tax increase. In fact, we repealed the automatic gas tax increase.

We can thank LePage for paying off a hospital debt of $700 million without raising taxes.

One of this governor’s biggest accomplishments gets no notice at all. When he took office we owed the state retirement system $4.5 billion. In 1996, we passed a referendum requiring that debt be paid off by 2026. Budget writers had been kicking the can down the road by reducing the current payment, and increasing it in the out years knowing we would never be able to make payments of $600 million or $700 million a year. LePage has reduced that debt to $2.5 billion and got us on a plan to get it paid off by the constitutional deadline.

That’s on top of reducing income tax rates and welfare rolls.

Doug Thomas

Ripley

Clinton is a patriot

I was dismayed by BDN columnist Matthew Gagnon’s recent duplicitous discussion of the first debate and his unfulfilled expectations that Donald Trump would “hold [Hillary Clinton] to account for the various ways she has disqualified herself from the presidency.”

Any citizen can easily review each candidate’s true accomplishments and work history on the internet. I did so recently, and I encourage all readers to do likewise.

Clinton’s achievements shine like sunlight on water. I was amazed at how much she has accomplished for Americans and the whole world in her lifetime. Who could do so much good, important work without making some mistakes?

What service has Trump done for our country? And how can Trump’s cut-throat “business acumen,” his shrewd dealings and Machiavellian posturing be viewed as desirable attributes for president? Why should we dismiss his “mistakes”?

However the next two debates turn out, I’m looking at the candidates’ lives as a mirror of their qualifications for president. The middle-aged woman Gagnon referred to as “an uncomfortable babbling fool” is indeed the opposite. She’s intelligent, compassionate, experienced and her life’s achievements reveal her true nature — that of a patriot.

Sally Jones

Bangor

Cushing for Maine Senate

As a high school student living in Hampden, I’m proud to support Republican Sen. Andre Cushing. I’ve known Cushing for almost a decade, and he’s served as my town councilor, state representative and state senator.

A couple of years ago, Cushing gave me the opportunity to serve as an honorary page in the Maine Senate so I could see how our Legislature functions. I was able to hear him address the Senate; he was respectful and well-informed about the issues. I also noticed that he seemed to have a good personal relationship with legislators from both sides. This wasn’t a surprise. For as long as I can remember, Cushing has been building relationships in our district. He rarely misses community suppers, local events and charity fundraisers — opportunities to get to know his constituents so he can serve them more effectively.

Cushing represents me, too, even as a young person who cannot yet vote. Knowing my voice is heard is important to me. When Cushing stopped by during the presidential primaries, he took the time to ask about and listen to my thoughts about the candidates, showing that he valued my opinion.

Cushing is the kind of relationship-building, hardworking person I want representing me and my community in the Senate. This November, let’s re-elect him as our senator for District 10.

Elaine Thomas

Hampden