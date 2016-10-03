‘Intoxicated’ Buxton man charged after firing rifle from porch

By CBS 13
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 8:57 a.m.

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton man faces several charges after police said he fire off a rifle from a porch while “extremely intoxicated” Sunday morning.

Micah John Ross, 29, was taken to the York County Jail and held on $6,000 cash bail. Buxton police responded to 47 Charles St. Sunday morning after reports of gunshots and a woman screaming.

With backup from Saco police, a Buxton officer went inside, found two men and two women. One man would not talk to police, but he was identified as Ross and arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Ross, described by police as “extremely intoxicated” at the time, faces charges of reckless conduct with a firearm, two counts of violating conditions of release and failure to provide police with his correct name and date of birth.

Buxton police thanked Saco police for helping to avoid a potentially hazardous incident.

 

