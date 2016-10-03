Millinocket police: Man suffers cut or stab wounds to throat, face

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 9:08 p.m.
Last modified Oct. 03, 2016, at 9:24 p.m.

MILLINOCKET, Maine — An unidentified man suffered cut or stab wounds to the throat and face in an incident on Monday near a Medway Road home, according to Millinocket police.

Maine State Police, including the Major Crimes Unit, are assisting Millinocket police with the investigation.

Millinocket Police Chief Steven Kenyon declined to release details of the incident. He said he hoped to have a statement within a few hours.

Police had blocked a dirt driveway on Medway Road just west of the former location for River Driver’s Restaurant.

A state police detective declined to comment from the scene.

A state police dispatcher said she would not have information on the incident for several hours.

