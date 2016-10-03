Massive fire in Exeter destroys feed store warehouse

EXETER, Maine — A blaze ripped through the Perkco Supply warehouse Sunday, engulfing the entire building in flames at one point, but the business remains open, employees say.

The farm store, located at 1326 Exeter Road, caught fire at about 6:20 p.m. and firefighters from all over the region responded, a Penobscot County Communications Center dispatcher said Monday.

“We lost our warehouse but we’re still open,” a Perkco Supply store clerk said Monday morning.

Business owner Gary Perkins is at the scene and is, “pretty shook up over the whole situation,” she said.

The business is a animal and livestock feed dealer, farm supply, pet food and supply, and hardware store all rolled into one, the company website states.

Exeter does not have a fire department so firefighters were called in to help from Corinna, Dexter, Newport, Garland, Stetson, Levant, Hermon, Kenduskeag, Etna and Plymouth, the dispatcher said.