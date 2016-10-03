Massive fire in Exeter destroys feed store warehouse

Jim Crane took this photo of the fire from a plane.
Jim Crane
The remains of a Perkco Supply store's warehouse smolder Monday morning in Exeter. &quotLuckily no one was hurt and everything else is replaceable," store owner Gary Perkins said. Warehouse manager Bruce Handy said that only the warehouse burned down and that the store remains open for business. The company already has taken steps to replace supplies that were destroyed in the fire. Some vinyl siding on the Perkins' private residence also melted from the heat, but the family will be able to stay in the home. &quotWe will absolutely rebuild, bigger and better." Handy said. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.
Gary Perkins (second from right) the owner of Perkco Supply, surveys the smoldering remains of his store's warehouse Monday morning in Exeter. &quotLuckily no one was hurt and everything else is replaceable," Perkins said. Warehouse manager Bruce Handy said that only the warehouse burned down and that the store remains open for business. The company already has taken steps to replace supplies that were destroyed in the fire. Some vinyl siding on the Perkins' private residence also melted from the heat, but the family will be able to stay in the home. &quotWe will absolutely rebuild, bigger and better." Handy said. The cause of the fire was not yet determined.
By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted Oct. 03, 2016, at 12 p.m.

EXETER, Maine — A blaze ripped through the Perkco Supply warehouse Sunday, engulfing the entire building in flames at one point, but the business remains open, employees say.

The farm store, located at 1326 Exeter Road, caught fire at about 6:20 p.m. and firefighters from all over the region responded, a Penobscot County Communications Center dispatcher said Monday.

“We lost our warehouse but we’re still open,” a Perkco Supply store clerk said Monday morning.

Business owner Gary Perkins is at the scene and is, “pretty shook up over the whole situation,” she said.

The business is a animal and livestock feed dealer, farm supply, pet food and supply, and hardware store all rolled into one, the company website states.

Exeter does not have a fire department so firefighters were called in to help from Corinna, Dexter, Newport, Garland, Stetson, Levant, Hermon, Kenduskeag, Etna and Plymouth, the dispatcher said.

 

