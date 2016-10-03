Driver in police chase claims motorcycle reached 170 mph

WARREN, Maine — A Waldoboro man made his initial court appearance Monday on charges that he led police on a high-speed chase last month in which he claims his motorcycle reached 170 mph.

Judge Susan Sparaco set bail Monday afternoon at $500 cash for Carlton J. Elliott, 27, who was arrested over the weekend by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on charges of eluding an officer, tampering with a witness, criminal speeding, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and violating a condition of release.

Sparaco also ordered Elliott not to drive while on bail.

According to an affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office, Officer Scott Redmun was on patrol Sept. 5 and spotted the motorcycle on Western Road in Warren. The motorcycle was not registered and he recognized it was one fitting a description from residents who had complained of a motorcycle speeding on Main Street.

Story continues below advertisement.

When Redmun tried to stop the motorcycle, it sped off. The ensuing chase reached a speed of 100 mph before a supervisor directed Redmun to end the chase.

An investigation by Redmun revealed that Elliott had purchased the motorcycle shortly before the chase, according to the affidavit. Murray also contacted the person who had owned the motorcycle and told that person to lie to police and say the bike had been junked and not sold. Elliott also told the former owner that he had reached 170 mph during the pursuit, according to the affidavit.

CORRECTION:

The investigation was done by Officer Scott Redmun. The original article incorrectly listed the investigator.