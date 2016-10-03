Brunswick man charged with threatening Bowdoin students with knife

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 24-year-old Brunswick man was charged early Sunday morning with threatening two Bowdoin College students with a folding knife as they walked near the campus.

Rojelio Garcia received a summons following a verbal altercation with the two 22-year-old men, during which he allegedly displayed the knife, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Monday.

Brunswick police went to Harpswell Road near the college’s Schwartz Outdoor Leadership Center just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that an individual had threatened people with a knife.

When they arrived, college security was already following a black sedan identified by witnesses as allegedly having been involved in the incident, Waltz said. Police stopped the car at Dead River on Bath Road and charged Garcia, who was among the occupants, with misdemeanor criminal threatening.

He is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Nov. 22.