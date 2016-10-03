Hampden voters to fill school board, water district seats, decide referendum questions

HAMPDEN, Maine — Residents will fill two openings on the RSU 22 school board and elect a water district trustee in local elections on Nov. 8.

Candidates for two three-year posts on the school board are incumbent Amanda Sidell and Jayne Dyer, according to a sample ballot provided by Town Clerk Paula Scott. Cindy Mitchell, whose term expires in November, has opted not to seek re-election.

Lauren Swalec is seeking another three-year term as a water district trustee. She is unopposed.

Also on Nov. 8, voters will decide three referendum questions.

Ballot Question 1 seeks voter permission to borrow up to $600,000 as Hampden’s match for a Maine Department of Transportation construction project on U.S. Route 1A.

Question 2 would allow the town to borrow up to $300,000, through the issuance of general obligation bonds or notes, to cover Hampden’s share for the cost of improvements to Bangor’s wastewater treatment plant biotower.

In Question 3, voters are asked whether the town can borrow up to $258,810 to finance the town’s payment of overdue wastewater treatment and maintenance costs. That loan would be repaid through sewer revenues.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Hampden Municipal Building.