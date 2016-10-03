Pickup truck strikes St. Agatha post office

ST. AGATHA, Maine — Some services at the St. Agatha post office have been disrupted temporarily and the building is under repair after a pickup truck struck the building Friday, Sept. 30.

A “medical issue” appeared to cause Kenneth Prescott, 32, of Sinclair to veer off Route 162 as he was heading north shortly before 10 p.m. Friday and drive into the side of the post office, Sheriff Darrell Crandall said Monday. The sheriff would not elaborate on the medical issue but said Prescott was not injured in the crash.

A tow truck was called to remove Prescott’s 2005 Ford pickup.

The post office was closed for a short time early Saturday while officials confirmed the building’s structural integrity and someone could patch the hole.

“At this time, there is limited retail service available,” Steve Doherty of the U.S. Postal Service Greater Boston and Northern New England District office said Monday. “Because of electricity only being available in part of the facility, they can sell stamps or money orders but have no working scale. So a customer needing something weighed would be temporarily referred to Madawaska or Frenchville.”

Post office box customers can still retrieve their mail at the facility, and the building damage has not affected street delivery.

From the outside of the post office on Monday, customers could see where the vehicle crossed a neighboring driveway, ran over a small stone wall and struck the building underneath a second-story porch. The damaged exterior was covered with a board.

On the inside, just behind the service counter, the wall has been pushed inward as much as 2 feet.

“We’re working with the landlord and our facilities folks to get the operation back to normal as quickly as possible, but no timeline has been established as yet,” Doherty said Monday.

The first-floor post office space is leased. The rest of the building is comprised of residential units.