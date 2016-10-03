Hodgdon man charged after ramming truck into Catholic church statue

HOULTON, Maine — A 56-year-old Hodgdon man was charged with aggravated criminal mischief early Saturday morning after he allegedly rammed his truck into a statue at St. Mary of the Visitation Church in Houlton.

Brett Currie of Hodgdon was arrested shortly after the 3:24 a.m. incident at the Military Street church after Officer Matt Quint found him sitting in his pickup near the damaged statue, according to the Houlton Police Department Interim Chief Daniel Pelletier.

“The officer observed a man sitting in a 2009 GMC pickup when he saw that there was damage to both the vehicle and the statue,” Pelletier said Monday. “The conversation with the man led [Quint] to believe that the man was responsible for it, and further conversation led to the man admitting it.”

Damage to the statue was estimated at $2,500.

When asked whether Currie might also be charged with a hate crime, Pelletier only said that the investigation is ongoing.

Deacon Al Burleigh of the St. Mary of the Visitation Church said Monday that the statue of Mary and Saint Elizabeth had been purchased after a church fundraiser approximately 15 years ago. Burleigh said the maintenance man arrived to find that a truck had been backed into the base and up against the statue, which damaged the base significantly but did little damage to the statue itself.

“The base is the part that needs the extensive repair work,” he said Monday. “I think it can be repaired. The statue escaped with just a few knicks, luckily.”

To reach the statue, Currie would have had to go up a circular driveway, over a curb, across and lawn and through a perennial garden to hit the base.

The statue, which has been removed pending repairs, is very significant to the congregation, he said, because it represents Biblical stories told in Luke chapters 1: 5-25 and 1:57-66, in which Elizabeth gives birth to John The Baptist and shelters Mary, the future mother of Jesus.

He said the church is currently getting estimates regarding the repair work.

Burleigh also said that the congregation intends to “pray for the man who hit the statue.”

Aroostook County Sheriff Darrell Crandall said Monday morning that Currie was in custody at the Aroostook County Jail and was scheduled for video arraignment later that day.