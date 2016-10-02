Husson University student allegedly assaulted near campus

BANGOR, Maine — A Husson University student was allegedly assaulted by multiple men on a short distance from the school Friday night.

The Bangor Police Department was notified of the alleged assault on Husson Avenue about 8 p.m. Friday, Raymond Bessette, Husson’s executive director of campus safety and security, said Sunday.

He said the case was unusual in that campus police learned about it third hand. He said that the victim reportedly told her roommate that she had been accosted by three to four men a short distance from the Husson campus.

Bangor police were contacted by the victim’s roommate, whose father reportedly works for probation and parole, Bessette said. He said that a campus security guard located the victim and led two Bangor police officers to her but she refused to speak with them.

Story continues below advertisement.

Campus police followed up with the student over the weekend, and she was offered counseling and other services, he said.

After the incident, Husson officials issued an email statement to students, faculty and other employees.

“Husson University is fully cooperating with law enforcement as part of their ongoing investigation into this allegation,” the statement read.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that there is no ongoing threat to members of the Husson University community,” the statement read. “Husson works hard to ensure the safety of our students.”

According to the document, Husson recently was named one of the five safest universities in Maine by BackgroundChecks.org.

In partnership with the Peace of Mind Co., Husson also instituted a program where students and other members of the Husson community can obtain a keychain-sized, personal security device that calls campus safety and security with the touch of a button.

If a student or other member of the Husson community activates the device while they are off campus, the software automatically redirects the signal to local law enforcement, which helps to provide immediate assistance.

Bessette recommended that students avoid walking alone, especially at night, and that they contact campus security or Bangor police if they see anything that causes concern.