Maine man accused of robbing bank arrested in Connecticut

MANCHESTER, Maine — The suspect in a Friday morning robbery at the Camden National Bank in Manchester was caught early Saturday morning in Connecticut, according to the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office.

Clinton Damboise, 40, of Belgrade was taken into custody in Southington, Connecticut, by local police at a hotel.

He was arrested on charges of theft, robbery and other outstanding warrants unrelated to the bank robbery.

Kennebec County Sheriff Ryan Reardon said a Maine corrections investigator informed Southington police Damboise may be in their town. Damboise was located at a hotel, which was partially evacuated before a SWAT team took him into custody without incident.

Reardon said Damboise had made threats against law enforcement and had stated he did not intend to go back to jail, prompting the use of a SWAT team in his arrest.

At 11:28 a.m. Friday morning, the robbery was reported at the Camden National Bank on Western Avenue in Manchester. The suspect demanded money and said he had a gun, but no gun was shown and no one was injured. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police had said Friday that Damboise lives in Belgrade but makes frequent trips to Connecticut.

Damboise will be held in Connecticut until an extradition hearing is held next week.