Biddeford sex offender arrested after police chase

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Oct. 01, 2016, at 3:11 p.m.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A Biddeford man was arrested Friday after failing to register as a sex offender and other charges after he was seen staggering on Jefferson Street with an open container of Fireball Whiskey, Maine State Police said Saturday.

When confronted by state police Sgt. Jeremy Forbes, 30-year-old Clifford Mason allegedly attempted to run away but was arrested after he was found hiding behind a trash dumpster on Elm Street.

When he was placed in the cruiser, Mason allegedly attempted to kick out the windows and had to be further secured in for his ride to York County Jail.

At the time of his arrest about 4:30 p.m., Mason was wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. Mason racked up new charges on Friday, including refusing to submit to arrest or detention, violation of condition of release and disorderly conduct.

Mason’s bail was set at $1,250. Mason is required to register as a sex offender as the result of a conviction for sexual abuse of a minor.

