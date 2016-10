LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are asking for help searching for 64-year-old Claude Hopkins, who was last seen Friday entering the woods near Jenkins Road.

Hopkins was last seen at 3:15 p.m. wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and carrying a colostomy bag.

If located, call 911. Do not approach him, but keep an eye on him if possible.

Hopkins has intellectual disabilities and may be uncooperative.