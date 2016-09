TV radio sports schedule for Oct. 1-2, 2016

Saturday’s schedule

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Sprint Cup: Citizen Soldier 400 practice, 10:30 a.m., qualifying, 11:30 a.m., CNBC-TV; practice, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN-TV

WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 11 a.m., FS1-TV

NASCAR Xfinity: The Drive Sober 200, 3 p.m., NBCSN-TV; WOXO Norway ( 100.7 FM), WEZR Lewiston (92.7 FM), WNZS Veazie (1340 AM) radio

OAK HILL at WINTHROP/MONMOUTH, 7 p.m., WEZR Lewiston (92.7 FM) radio

Story continues below advertisement.

NASCAR Camping World Trucks: The DC Solar 350, 8:30 p.m., FS1-TV; WOXO Norway (100.7 FM), WEZR Lewiston (92.7 FM), WNZS Veazie (1340 AM) radio

BASEBALL, MAJOR LEAGUE

NY METS at PHILADELPHIA, 1 p.m., FOX-TV

TORONTO at BOSTON, 7:10 p.m., NESN-TV; WZON Bangor (620 AM), WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM), WDEA Ellsworth (1370 AM), WHOU Houlton (100.1 FM), WQDY Calais (92.7 FM), WYBA Rockland (105.5 FM), WKTJ Farmington (99.3 FM), WALZ Machias (95.3 FM), WLOB Portland (1310 AM), WJJB Portland (96.3 FM), WPEI Portland/Saco (95.9 FM) radio

CLEVELAND at KANSAS CITY, 4 p.m., FS1-TV

FOOTBALL, COLLEGE

MIAMI at GEORGIA TECH, noon, ESPN2-TV

NORTHWESTERN at IOWA, noon, ESPNU-TV

NOTRE DAME vs. SYRACUSE, noon, ESPN-TV

TEXAS at OKLAHOMA STATE, noon, ABC-TV

BRYANT at MAINE, 3:30 p.m., ABC-TV Bangor; WPME-TV Portland/Fox; WVOM Bangor (103.9 FM), WVQM Augusta (101.3 FM), WVOM Rockland (1450 AM), WLOB Portland (1310 AM) radio; UMaine Internet (GoBlackBears.com)

ILLINOIS at NEBRASKA, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2-TV

KANSAS STATE at WEST VIRGINIA, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU-TV

NORTH CAROLINA at FLORIDA STATE, 3:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

TENNESSEE at GEORGIA, 3:30 p.m., CBS-TV

WISCONSIN at MICHIGAN, 3:30 p.m., ABC-TV

OKLAHOMA at TCU, 5 p.m., FOX-TV

KENTUCKY at ALABAMA, 7 p.m., ESPN-TV

SOUTH FLORIDA at CINCINNATI, 7 p.m., ESPNU-TV

LOUISVILLE at CLEMSON, 8 p.m., ABC-TV

ARIZONA STATE at SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, 8:30 p.m., FOX-TV

UTAH STATE at BOISE STATE, 10:15 p.m., ESPN2-TV

WYOMING at COLORADO STATE, 10:15 p.m., ESPNU-TV

ARIZONA at UCLA, 10:30 p.m., ESPN-TV

FOOTBALL, HIGH SCHOOL

MASSABESIC at OXFORD HILLS, noon, WEZR Lewiston (92.7 FM) radio

GOLF

Ryder Cup, 9 a.m., NBC-TV

Reignwood LPGA Classic, 11:30 a.m., The Golf Channel-TV

HOCKEY, WORLD CUP

TEAM CANADA vs. CANADA (if necessary), 7 p.m., ESPN2-TV

HORSE RACING

Jockey Club Gold Cup: Awesome Again Stakes, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN-TV

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night, 11 p.m, FS1-TV

RUGBY

Premiership: GLOUCESTER vs. BATH, 8 p.m., NBCSN-TV

SOCCER

Premier League

SWANSEA vs. LIVERPOOL, 7:25 a.m., NBCSN-TV

U-17 Women’s World Cup

NIGERIA vs. BRAZIL, 8:55 a.m., FS1-TV

Premier League

HULL vs. CHELSEA, 9:55 a.m., NBCSN-TV

Sunday’s schedule

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Spint Cup: Citizen Soldier 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN-TV; WOXO Norway ( 100.7 FM), WEZR Lewiston (92.7 FM), WNZS Veazie (1340 AM) radio

Malaysia Grand Prix, 3 a.m., NBCSN-TV

NHRA Drag Racing, qualifying, 1 p.m., FS1-TV

BASEBALL, MAJOR LEAGUE

TORONTO at BOSTON, 3:05 p.m., NESN, TBS-TV; WZON Bangor 620 AM, WDEA Ellsworth (1370 AM), WHOU Houlton (100.1 FM), WQDY Calais (92.7 FM), WYBA Rockland (105.5 FM), WKTJ Farmington (99.3 FM), WALZ Machias (95.3 FM), WLOB Portland (1310 AM), WJJB Portland (96.3 FM), WPEI Portland/Saco (95.9 FM), radio

BASKETBALL, WNBA PLAYOFFS

LOS ANGELES at CHICAGO, 3 p.m., ESPN-TV

MINNESOTA at PHOENIX, 5 p.m., ESPN-TV

FOOTBALL, NFL

INDIANAPOLIS vs. JACKSONVILLE, 9:30 a.m., CBS-TV

BUFFALO at NEW ENGLAND, 1 p.m, CBS-TV; WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

SEATTLE at NY JETS, 1 p.m., FOX-TV

DALLAS at SAN FRANCISCO, 4 p.m., FOX-TV

KANSAS CITY at PITTSBURGH, 8:30 p.m., NBC-TV; WEZQ Bangor, (92.9 FM) radio

GOLF

Ryder Cup, 9 a.m., The Golf Channel-TV; noon, NBC-TV

Reignwood LPGA Classic, 2 p.m., The Golf-Channel-TV

HOCKEY, COLLEGE

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER at UMAINE, 4 p.m., WVOM Bangor (103.9 FM), WVOM Rockland (1450 AM), WSYY Millinocket (1240 AM), WVQM 101.3 FM Augusta, WLOB 1310 AM Portland radio; UMaine Internet (GoBlackBears.com)

SOCCER

U17 Women’s World Cup

U.S. vs. PARAGUAY, 7 a.m., FS1-TV

Premier League

MANCHESTER UNITED vs. STOKE CITY, 6:55 a.m., NBCSN-TV

LEICESTER CITY vs. SOUTHAMPTON, 9 a.m., CNBC-TV

TOTTENHAM vs. MANCHESTER CITY, 9:10 a.m., OLN-TV

BURNLEY vs. ARSENAL, 11:25 a.m., OLN-TV

Bundesliga

WOLSBURG vs. MAINZ, 9:30 A.M., FS1-TV

MLS

ORLANDO CITY vs. MONTREAL, 1 p.m., ESPN-TV

VANCOUVER vs. SEATTLE, 8 p.m., FS1-TV

College, Women

NORTH CAROLINA at VIRGINIA, 1 p.m., ESPNU-TV

OKLAHOMA at WEST VIRGINIA, 3 p.m., ESPNU-TV

NWSL Playoffs

PORTLAND vs. WESTERN NEW YORK, 5 p.m., FS1-TV