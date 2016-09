Local sports results for Sept. 30, 2016

Results

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Biddeford 49, York 19

Cape Elizabeth 45, Mountain Valley 9

MCI 61, Houlton 13

MDI 35, John Bapst 12

Mt. Blue 14, Gardiner 9

Old Town 42, Belfast 28

Orono 40, Mattanawcook 6

Sanford 22, Lewiston 14

Winthrop/Monmouth 29, Oak Hill 22

GIRLS SOCCER

Bucksport 3, Washington Academy 0

Mattanawcook 2, Schenck 1

Narraguagus 4, Shead 2

Searsport 11, Greater Portland Chr. 1

Waterville 3, Oceanside 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Foxcroft 7, Mattanawcook 0

Thursday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

Katahdin 6, Schenck 0

Bangor 3, Mt. Blue 0

Dexter 3, Piscataquis 1

Houlton 10, Lee Acad. 0

Mattanawcook Acad. 4, Bucksport 2

FIELD HOCKEY

Central 2, Stearns 1

Mount View 3, Winslow 1

Old Town 3, Hermon 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Orono 1, Central 1

Central Aroostook 10, Fort Fairfield 0

East Grand 5, Woodland 1

Hampden Acad. 2, Lawrence 0

Houlton 4, Lee/Stearns 1

John Bapst 3, Old Town 0

Mount View 2, Lincoln Acad. 1

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

UMFK 4, Vermont Tech 0

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

University of Maine 1, UMass-Lowell 0

Volleyball

HIGH SCHOOL

At Blue Hill

George Stevens Acad. (1-8) def. Jonesport-Beals (3-5) 25-16, 15-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-4

George Stevens: Maya Pelletier 12-16 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill; Yvonne Rogers 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig & 2 kills; Emma Weed 22-24 serving, 8 aces, 2 kills.

Jonesport Beals: Jadah Alley 26-29 serving, 12 aces & 4 kills; Georgia Backman 9-10 serving, 4 aqces, 15 assists

Golf

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

RH Foster Senior League – 1. Joe Meehan, Sandy Meehan, Sue St. Heart +7, T2. Jim Hancock, Doug Higgins, Dave Barber +4, T2. Roger Tracey, Don Goodness, Ed St. Heart +4; Pins: No. 7 Sandy Meehan 9-11, No. 9 Joe Meehan 2-4, No. 16 Joe Meehan 0-7

HIGH SCHOOL

KVAC Class A Champion: Mt. Ararat

Team scores: Mt. Ararat 165, Camden Hills 170, Brewer 186

Mt. Ararat: Caleb Manuel 35, Cam Cox 43, Steve Schuman 42, Cade Charron 45, Will Kavanaugh 47, Kyle Webb 53

Camden Hills: Cole Anderson 39, Braden Fisher 45, Connor Russell 42, Lewis Laurita 44, Conor O’Dwyer 49, Jonathan Mahoney 58

Brewer: Sam Hafford 49, Kobe Rogerson 54, Cameron Harvey 45, Joshua Birch 43, Kirk Small 49, Kyle Webb 53