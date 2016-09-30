Husson football team eyes third-straight win

Husson University looks to extend its winning streak to three games, while Maine Maritime Academy hopes to get back on track during Saturday’s games involving Maine small-college football teams.
Husson University (2-1) at SUNY Maritime (2-1), 1 p.m., Reinhart Field, Throggs Neck, New York: This is the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference opener for both, and it is the Privateers’ Homecoming game. Husson has won the last four meetings, including a 40-14 triumph last season. Junior running back John Smith is averaging 195.3 yards per game and 6.4 yards per carry, and SUNY Maritime is giving up 245.7 rushing yards per game. Husson’s pass defense will be tested by Thomas Wright (44-for-67 passing, 428 yards, five touchdowns) and receiver Matt Ward (12-for-23). Linebacker Ellis Throckmorton and lineman Luke Washburn (six sacks) have led Husson with 24 tackles each. Linebacker Eric Wallace (36) and defensive back Brian Price (32) are SUNY Maritime’s top tacklers.
Maine Maritime Academy (1-2, 0-1 New England Football Conference) at Coast Guard (1-3, 0-1 NEFC), 1:30 p.m., New London, Connecticut: The Coast Guard has won four of the last five meetings. This should be a shootout at the Bears’ Homecoming. Maine Maritime is averaging 271.3 rushing yards per game led by Jacob Doolan (104 ypg) while the Bears surrender an average of 283.8 ypg. Coast Guard’s passing attack is 29th nationally with 310.8 yards per game, and Maine Maritime’s defense has given up 228.7 passing yards per outing. Senior Derek Victory (68-120, 747 yards, seven touchdowns) and sophomore Ethan Goldcamp (36-71, 496 yards, one touchdown) will go against a Maine Maritime defense featuring Cody Chapman, the NEFC’s defensive Player of the Week after making a career-high 17 tackles, including five for loss, in a 30-13 loss to MIT last weekend.
Other games, 1 p.m.: Middlebury (1-0) at Colby (1-0), Amherst (1-0) at Bowdoin (0-1), Bates (0-1) at Tufts (1-0).