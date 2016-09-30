Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016: Reject all ballot questions, expand background checks

Just vote no

We have a lot of citizen-initiated ballot questions to consider this year. Question 1 proposes to legalize pot when we have not done all that well with alcohol, tobacco and sugar, all of which we abuse. We may need another wing at Acadia Hospital. Vote no.

Question 2 — to increase school funding with a 3 percent surtax on annual income over $200,000 — will shaft a small segment of the population because we cannot budget for our schools. It is not that we don’t have enough money for the schools, it’s that we want too much. What happened to the lottery earnings helping with the cost of the schools? Vote no.

Question 3 — universal background checks on all firearm transfers — is another example of out-of-state groups coming here to change our way of life. Have to take down the sign welcoming people into Maine and replace it with one that reads “the way life used to be.” Vote no.

Question 4 — to raise the state’s minimum wage — would give a nice wage increase for a lot of people. I remember when minimum wage was $1.65. How has increasing the minimum affected the cost of living? By removing jobs and raising prices. Vote no.

Question 5 — to adopt ranked-choice voting — is a bad idea because it will not work any better than the election system we now have in place. Vote no. Well, that was easy.

R. Scott Jellison

Hermon

Spear for House District 92

I’m writing to endorse Democrat John Spear’s candidacy for Maine House District 92, which includes Cushing, South Thomaston, St. George, Thomaston and Matinicus Isle Plantation, plus Criehaven and Muscle Ridge Islands townships.

I first met Spear as a member of the search committee that interviewed him for the position of Waldoboro town manager. His qualifications, experience and recommendations from former employers were outstanding. Thankfully, Spear took the job, and Waldoboro was fortunate he did.

He assumed the position at a time when the local economy was really hurting. He worked with town employees and the select board to craft budgets that maintained a reasonable balance between the need for town services and the pervasive mood that local government should be cut. That was no easy task. Spear saw what was needed, suggested priorities and found ways to make things happen. His pragmatism, professionalism and leadership were key contributions to the effort.

He maintained channels of communication with all Waldoboro residents. He was creative and considerate, character traits that helped him to tackle the issues the town had to address. He was excellent at building cooperation and consensus. Spear is congenial while ensuring one knows where one stands with him. He knows how to get things done. He would bring considerable experience and expertise to the Legislature.

Voters in District 92 would be well served if they elect Spear as their representative in November. If I were casting my vote in District 92, Spear would get it.

Bob Butler

Waldoboro

Expand background checks

On Question 3, a yes vote supports requiring background checks on all gun sales and transfers between Mainers who are not licensed firearms dealers. It extends the current law to capture the full spectrum of sales. And it is the right thing to do.

It is widely known that we are proud, independent people who cherish our great state and the way of life it offers. We hunt, fish, hike, snowmobile; the annual deer and moose hunting seasons are a right of passage for many children here. We love our way of life, and we don’t want it to change.

But it’s time to get with the times. Across the U.S., more and more unfit people are getting their hands on guns and using them to kill innocent people. Would you want a gun you sold to a stranger to be a part of a mass shooting? Of course, you don’t.

We need to close the current loophole that allows guns to be sold without background checks in Maine. Voting yes on Question 3 is not about taking away Mainer’s gun rights. It’s about common sense and protecting the way of life that we love and cherish.

Sharon Gilley

Bangor

Zeigler for House District 96

We need Democrat Stanley Paige Zeigler to represent House District 96, the towns of Belmont, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Palermo and Searsmont. He has a lifetime of experience as a ship’s captain, logger and school board vice chair.

He’s running for office for the first time because Augusta is not working for all Mainers. Zeigler wants to freeze our property taxes. The state is not redistributing enough funds to municipalities to meet their education costs because it has given tax breaks to corporations and the wealthy.

As Zeigler has said, “Giving tax breaks before paying for the services that benefit our community is like taking someone out for an expensive supper before you’ve bought your weekly groceries.”

Zeigler will work to freeze property taxes and fully fund roads and schools that benefit all Mainers.

Chris Marshall

Montville

Willey for Senate District 9

For several reasons, I believe the residents of Bangor and Hermon are fortunate to have Republican Larry Willey as a candidate for Maine Senate District 9.

First, as a distinguished lawyer and two-term mayor of Bangor, Willey has advocated efficiency in government and worked effectively to reduce Bangor’s property tax burden when he was mayor.

Second, because of the toxic atmosphere in the state government, Willey has a detailed proposal recommending that the three branches of government hold an annual retreat. The purposes of the annual retreat would be to discuss civility in government; review the Constitution and separation of powers; get to know one another in a cordial way recognizing ideological differences, but without personal attacks; and consider business development and provide protection for our most vulnerable citizens. Imagine Maine government operating in a productive atmosphere.

Lastly, Willey has been aptly described by those who know him as having a head for business and a heart for people. He has led and served various charitable organizations and he firmly holds traditional values. For example, while his liberal opponent, Geoff Gratwick, supported a bill last year to legalize physician assisted-suicide (which the American Medical Association has long opposed) and abortion, Willey values all human life from conception until natural death.

Gerald Thibodeau

Treasurer

Larry Willey for Maine Senate

Brewer