NY man charged with murder in Biddeford shooting death

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Maine State Police have charged a New York man in connection with the shooting death of a Biddeford man earlier this week.

Detectives charged 20-year-old Timothy Ortiz of Brooklyn with murder Friday.

Ortiz will make face his first court appearance on the murder charge in York County Superior Court in Alfred.

Ortiz has been held by police since Monday at the Cumberland County Jail on a probation violation out of New York, unrelated to the shooting.

He is on probation for aggravated sex trafficking and a drug charge, and was arrested on the probation violation in Portland Monday afternoon.

He made a court appearance on the probation violation Friday morning and was charged by detectives with murder.

Ortiz is charged in the murder of 30-year-old Jonathan Methot, of Biddeford.

Police say Ortiz shot Methot inside an apartment house on West Cutts Street in Biddeford early Monday morning.

Ortiz is expected to be transferred to the York County Jail in Alfred.