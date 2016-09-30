Jail dilemma dominates Knox County budget talks

ROCKLAND, Maine — The financial crunch facing county jails across the state was at the forefront of the initial budget presentation Thursday in Knox County.

The jail is facing $1.5 million in needed repairs, but commissioners voiced concern about investing that amount of money when the future of the county jails are uncertain.

“I expect changes, but I don’t have a crystal ball,” Knox County Commission Chair Roger Moody said.

Commissioners have discussed the fate of the jail much of this year and have contemplated proposals that include holding only people in short-term detentions as they await their initial court hearings to make bail. This move would then have the county board out its other inmates to other counties.

Story continues below advertisement.

The jail issue was discussed again Thursday when County Administrator Andrew Hart unveiled his preliminary 2017 budget to commissioners. The proposal calls for expenditures of $10.4 million, slightly less than 3 percent more than the approved 2016 budget.

A formal public hearing on the proposal will be held 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland.

Camden and Rockport will be paying the largest share of the overall county budget. As proposed, Camden would be paying $1,360,000 and Rockport $1,112,000. County budget costs are distributed based on state property valuations of communities. Rockland’s share of the budget would reach $977,000.

The jail is the largest expense for the county at nearly $3.4 million. The sheriff’s patrol is the second largest expenses at nearly $2.2 million. The communications center cost is nearly $1.1 million. The administration budget comes in at nearly $500,000.

The jail budget includes the first of 10 annual payments to fund $1.5 million in repairs.

Jail Administrator John Hinkley pointed out that the county is working under a variance by the Maine Department of Corrections because of inadequacies in its control system at the facility. The electronic system is not working, and most doors in the jail must be opened manually with keys, he said.