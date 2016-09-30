Affidavit: Accused kidnapper told victim ‘she might live’

ROCKLAND, Maine — A judge set bail Friday afternoon at $250,000 cash for the man accused of kidnapping a Rockland woman walking home from work Wednesday night.

The bail amount was agreed to by both the prosecution and defense in the case of 29-year-old Shane Hall during a brief hearing in Knox County Unified Court.

Hall is charged with Class A kidnapping which carries a potential sentence of 30 years in prison. He was also charged with aggravated assault, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, eluding an officer, refusing to submit to arrest, and driving to endanger.

The criminal complaint filed in court lists Portland as his address but the defense attorney for the day, William Pagnano, said Hall said he has been living most recently in Saco. He reported in his application for a court-appointed attorney that the Portland address was his sister’s address and he used that for mail purposes.

In his application for an attorney, Hall reported that he was doing carpentry work with a friend in Warren which is located near Rockland. Before that he had worked as a commercial fisherman out of Boston.

Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody said $250,000 cash was warranted because of the seriousness of the offenses and the criminal record of Hall.

Pagnano said that he would not be challenging the bail amount at the initial hearing but once Hall is appointed an attorney for the case, a request may be made to change it.

“This is high, high bail. Some could argue excessive,” Pagnano said.

Judge Susan Sparaco agreed to the $250,000 cash bail. In the event, he could raise that amount Hall would be prohibited from contact with the victim, must not possess any weapons, sign a contract with Maine Pre-Trial Services, and report daily to the Rockland Police Department.

Because the kidnapping and aggravated assault charges are felonies and Hall has not been indicted, he was not asked to enter a plea to the charge.

He is next scheduled to be in court on Jan. 12.

Hall did not speak during the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes.

In the affidavit filed by Rockland police with the court, Sgt. Matthew Lindahl stated that he was on patrol and on Front Street as he approached the intersection with Main Street and noticed Hall’s 2012 Nissan Rogue parked in an odd way facing south on Main. The car began driving but then pulled over at an unusual angle near the intersection of Rockland Street.

Lindahl said he was going to drive by the vehicle to make sure everything was alright when it began driving in reverse. The vehicle then sped off and Lindahl pursued. The car was driving erratically, went through stop signs and eventually crashed and ended up on its passenger side on Pleasant Street near the curve with Luce Avenue.

Hall ran from the crash scene but Officers Alex Gaylor and Addison Cox tackled Hall before he could get away.

Lindahl said he checked on the passenger and found the victim who was crying and saying she had been abducted. At the same time, Knox County Communications contacted the officers to report that a woman had dialed 9-1-1 saying she had been kidnapped and was struggling with her attacker.

Lindahl listened to the 9-1-1 call from dispatch and heard Hall tell the victim that if she stopped fighting “she might live through this.”

Hall was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland. He did not speak to police. Officers said he did not appear intoxicated.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the woman was walking home from work on Main Street near the intersection with Cedar Street. The man, wearing a ski mask, stopped his car, grabbed the woman, put her in a chokehold and she passed out.

During the chase, the victim regained consciousness and called 911 with her cellphone, reporting that she had been kidnapped and the man was trying to kill her. But because of the rapid pace of the developments, the officers were unaware of the kidnapping when they were pursuing the vehicle.

The woman does not know Hall and police said it was a random stranger abduction.

The woman suffered bruises to her face from being punched by Hall as well as being choked, the victim said Thursday in an interview with the BDN.

The woman’s wallet and keys were found at the site of the abduction, police said.

According to Hall’s criminal record in Maine, a copy of which was obtained Thursday from the Maine Bureau of Identification, he was arrested in 2008 in Cumberland County for robbery and assault. He was convicted the following year for that incident on the lesser charges of theft and assault and was sentenced to serve six months in the county jail.

He received an additional four days in jail for a theft in 2008. In 2010, he received a 48-hour jail sentence for carrying a concealed weapon. In 2011, he was sentenced to nine months in jail for burglary and theft. The following year, he served seven days for theft.

In 2013 he was sentenced to three years in prison for an aggravated assault that occurred in Portland in May 2012.

This was the first stranger abduction in Knox County in more than 25 years.