Orland man acquitted of causing puppy’s death

By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff
Posted Sept. 30, 2016, at 5:03 p.m.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — An Orland man accused of causing the death of a puppy last December has been found innocent of the alleged crime.

William Comtois, 23, was acquitted Sept. 15 of a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals at the end of a jury trial in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court, according to court documents.

Comtois was accused of purposefully abusing the dog but, according to court records, Comtois said he told police he accidentally fell on the dog when he tripped on gun parts laying on the floor of the Bucksport residence where the incident occurred.

“Mr. Comtois always maintained his innocence and we are pleased with the jury’s unanimous verdict,” his defense attorney, John Steed of Blue Hill, said Friday in an email.

Matthew Foster, district attorney for Hancock County, declined Friday to comment on the specifics of Comtois’ case.

“We obviously strive to win the cases we bring to trial, but in the end, it is the prosecution’s duty to see that justice is done,” Foster said in a brief statement. “We presented our case to the jury and they did not find the evidence convincing beyond a reasonable doubt and acquitted [Mr. Comtois].”

 

