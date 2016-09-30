Air Force One, president scheduled to stop in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Air Force One, carrying presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as Secretary of State John Kerry, is expected to land in Bangor on a refueling stop sometime Friday evening.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted that Air Force One was “wheels up” from Tel Aviv to return stateside after Obama, Clinton and Kerry attended a funeral for former Israeli President Shimon Peres. Knoller said the plane is expected refuel at Bangor International Airport.

Air Force One wheels up from Israel. Also on board with Pres Obama for the ride home are @billclinton and @JohnKerry. Refuels in Bangor, ME. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) September 30, 2016 Story continues below advertisement.

It’s unclear what time the plane is expected to land. Airport officials aren’t authorized to provide any flight information.

“If the airport does anticipate a VIP flight, high profile figure or government official flight we work with all necessary federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to ensure a safe arrival and departure,” BGR Director Tony Caruso said in an email Friday.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association put out a notice to pilots on Friday morning indicating the airspace around Bangor would be restricted for some aircraft between 6:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Bangor typically has a contingent of aircraft peepers who come out to see large or unusual aircraft set down their wheels, so it’s likely onlookers will gather in the area in hopes of seeing Air Force One land.

