UMaine at Presque Isle hall of fame to induct three

The University of Maine at Presque Isle will induct three new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame during ceremonies on Saturday.

Joining the hall are former women’s soccer coach Rev. Dr. Robert Grove-Markwood, basketball, softball and volleyball player Jeannette Morrill and basketball player Maurice “Spanky” White.

The Athletics Hall of Fame Reception and Dinner will be held in the Campus Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling the athletics department at 768-9506.

Markwood guided UMPI’s women’s soccer team from 1992-97 and holds a Master of Divinity degree from the Bangor Theological Seminary.

Markwood would finish with a 55-27-6 record in his time at the school, advancing to the finals of the NAIA District V Playoffs in 1993, as the Owls posted a 13-3-2 record.

Two years later, the Owls returned to the NAIA Regionals. He also continued to play in area men’s leagues until age 50.

Morrill, who graduated from the school in 1974, enjoyed an outstanding career in volleyball, softball and basketball at UMPI.

The Greenville native accomplished that while majoring in physical education.

In 1976, Morrill was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a condition that carries high blood pressure from the arteries to the lungs. Morrill was given two years to live and was confined to an electric wheelchair and 24-hours of oxygen.

In spite of that, Morrill resumed her teaching career at Greenville High in 1982 and coached middle school girls basketball, varsity softball and girls soccer and JV girls basketball at the school. She retired from teaching in 1997.

Since 2007, Morrill has coordinated the Maine Swinging for a Cure golf tournament, and she is believed to have lived the longest of anybody in the U.S. with the disease.

White started every game of his four-year career when the school was then known as Aroostook State Teachers College, averaging between 18 and 19 points per game every season.

White sparked the team to the Northeast College Conference Championship as a junior and earned all-tournament honors in all four years of his career.

White, who served in the Army and did a tour in the Vietnam War, enjoyed a long teaching career in the MSAD 1 school system, and he was well liked by all of his students.