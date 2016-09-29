Hall of Famer Hartung hit for average, power at UMaine

A natural hitter, Andrew Hartung could always be counted on with the bat during his four years with the University of Maine baseball program.

Hartung, a first-team All-American in 1990, holds the Black Bears’ single-season record for batting average (.414) and is sixth in program history in home runs in a single campaign (15).

Those numbers are a big reason why the 1991 UMaine graduate is joining five former Black Bears in the school’s Sports Hall of Fame on Friday.

In addition to his robust batting average and home run power as a junior, he knocked in 76 runs, which ranks second all-time in a single season in program history, and pounded out 87 hits, fourth in a single season at UMaine.

The native of Stoneham, Massachusetts, played in 40 games as a freshman and was a versatile player, playing the outfield and third base and serving time as a designated hitter.

Hartung belted four home runs while batting .298 as a freshman, and hit five homers while hitting .290 the following season.

He capped his three-year career in Orono with 24 home runs and a .348 batting average.

Hartung went on to get drafted by the Chicago Cubs and batted .331 with 11 home runs and 70 RBIs in his first season in the New York-Penn League. Hartung’s 70 RBIs topped all New York-Penn league players in 1990.

After splitting time between the Low-A Midwest League and the High-A Carolina League in 1991, Hartung belted 23 homers and knocked in 94 runs while hitting .278 in the Carolina League in 1992, playing the same league as former Boston Red Sox slugger and 2004 World Series MVP Manny Ramirez.

Injuries would plague Hartung after the 1992 season. He got as high as Double-A ball before spending some time in independent leagues.

Hartung’s playing days ended after the 1995 season.

Hartung also excelled in hockey at Stoneham High School, while Miami and Clemson had expressed interest in him to play baseball. He now works as a private hitting instructor for high school, college and pro players.

