Police: 17.5 pounds of marijuana seized from Maine home

BATH, Maine — Bath police on Tuesday charged two people with felony possession of marijuana after seizing nearly 18 pounds of processed marijuana, worth an estimated $70,000, from their home.

Alison Hartill and Joseph Plummer, both 46, received summonses for the Class C felony, according to a release from Bath police Lt. Robert Savary. They are scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Nov. 22.

Police went to the house just before 3 p.m. to investigate a child custody complaint and allegedly smelled “an overwhelming odor of marijuana,” Savary wrote.

Hartill and Plummer eventually showed him what police say was 17.5 pounds of processed marijuana, some packaged and some in totes, in a building adjacent to the house.

“We’re very grateful to have that off the streets,” Savary said.