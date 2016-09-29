Maine Marine Patrol investigating sinking of Port Clyde lobster boat

PORT CLYDE, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the intentional sinking of a lobster boat in Port Clyde, the second time in two months.

The vessel Liberty was raised and brought to shore after being found sunk Wednesday night. The boat is owned by Tony Hooper.

Marine Patrol Sgt. Matthew Talbot said that hoses were cut to cause the vessel to sink, the same as was done on Aug. 17.

He said there are no suspects in the vandalism. Talbot said there also was no indication that the sinking of the Liberty is connected to the sinking on Sept. 1 of the lobster boat Oracle owned by Joshua Hupper.

Three men have been charged in connection to the sinking of the Oracle, which caused damages well in excess of $50,000.

Alan B. Norwood Jr., 47, was arrested Wednesday night by a Marine Patrol officer and charged with felony aggravated criminal mischief. He was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland and released on $250 bail.

Vincent Hilt, 22, of Vinalhaven and Devlin Meklin, 20, of Warren were arrested the week after the sinking in Tenants Harbor and charged with felony criminal mischief and felony theft. Hilt, who worked as a sternman for Norwood, had told police that Norwood had offered him $500 to sink the boat because he believed Hupper had hauled some of his traps.