Maine Marine Patrol investigating sinking of Port Clyde lobster boat

By Stephen Betts, BDN Staff
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Sept. 29, 2016, at 7:41 p.m.

PORT CLYDE, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the intentional sinking of a lobster boat in Port Clyde, the second time in two months.

The vessel Liberty was raised and brought to shore after being found sunk Wednesday night. The boat is owned by Tony Hooper.

Marine Patrol Sgt. Matthew Talbot said that hoses were cut to cause the vessel to sink, the same as was done on Aug. 17.

He said there are no suspects in the vandalism. Talbot said there also was no indication that the sinking of the Liberty is connected to the sinking on Sept. 1 of the lobster boat Oracle owned by Joshua Hupper.

Story continues below advertisement.

Three men have been charged in connection to the sinking of the Oracle, which caused damages well in excess of $50,000.

Alan B. Norwood Jr., 47, was arrested Wednesday night by a Marine Patrol officer and charged with felony aggravated criminal mischief. He was taken to the Knox County Jail in Rockland and released on $250 bail.

Vincent Hilt, 22, of Vinalhaven and Devlin Meklin, 20, of Warren were arrested the week after the sinking in Tenants Harbor and charged with felony criminal mischief and felony theft. Hilt, who worked as a sternman for Norwood, had told police that Norwood had offered him $500 to sink the boat because he believed Hupper had hauled some of his traps.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Police: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officerPolice: Man kidnapped woman off street in Rockland, tried to elude officer
  2. Quimby buys oceanside campground to reopen itQuimby buys oceanside campground to reopen it
  3. My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.My daughter was born a boy. Here’s why we’re just like any other Maine family.
  4. Teen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in MaineTeen driver accused of going 146 mph on I-95 in Maine
  5. Developer bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to lifeDeveloper bringing one of downtown Bangor’s largest structures back to life

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Midcoast