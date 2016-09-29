1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Dedham crash

DEDHAM, Maine — A Milbridge man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle crossed the centerline on Route 1A and crashed into a van, according to Maine State Police. The van driver also was seriously injured.

Peter Haroutunian, 65, was driving east in a red 2009 Toyota RAV4 at around 4 p.m. when his vehicle “crossed the centerline of the roadway, resulting in a collision with a white 2015 Ford Transit van that was traveling westbound,” Lt. Roderick Charette said in a Thursday press release.

“Peter Haroutunian of Milbridge died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash,” the lieutenant said. “The operator of the van, 46-year-old William Beauregard of Bowdoinham, was seriously injured.”

Beauregard was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Story continues below advertisement.

The roadway was shut down for three hours while the state police reconstruction team, led by Trooper Aaron Turcotte and Detective Chris Cookson, conducted their investigation. Trooper David Barnard is the lead officer and was assisted at the scene by Sgt. Jason Sattler and Troopers Josh Lander and Travis Chapman.

Holden, Dedham and Ellsworth fire departments and the Maine Department of Transportation responded to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and there is no word yet as to whether drugs, alcohol or speed were factors, Charette said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call the Department of Public Safety in Bangor at 973-3700.